Home / Markets / News / 'Paint stocks eye further downside as JSW Paints buys out Akzo Nobel India'

'Paint stocks eye further downside as JSW Paints buys out Akzo Nobel India'

JSW Paints news: JSW Paints' recent acquisition will increase the cut throat competition in the industry. Analysts, now, eye how Asian Paints and other paint stocks will sustain their margins

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product
premium
Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSW Paints, Akzo Nobel news: Paint stocks, which have skidded up to 31 per cent over the past one year, may have some more downside ahead with JSW Paints acquiring a majority stake in Akzo Nobel India, caution analysts.
 
On June 27, JSW Paints said it will buy 50.46 per cent stake of promoter entity Imperial Chemical Industries Limited and 24.3 per cent stake of Akzo Nobel Coatings International B.V., to buy up to 74.76 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel’s India arm, at a price of ₹2,762.05 per share.
 
The development, analysts said, could increase competitive pressures in the industry, which was already adjusting to the entry of Grasim Industries-owned Birla Opus.
 
"JSW Paints' recent acquisition will increase the cut throat competition in the industry. It would be interesting to see how Asian Paints and other related stocks sustain their margins. It is better to wait on the sidelines for now," said Kranthi Bathini, director of equities at WealthMills Securities.
 
Notably, JSW Paints buyout of Akzo Nobel has come at a time when the industry has been witnessing demand weakness. Shares of all but Berger Paints and Akzo Nobel, too, have tumbled in the range of 9.5 per cent to 30.6 per cent in one year. The Nifty index, meanwhile, is up 7 per cent during the period. 
 

Paint industry posts worst revenue in two decades

Consolidated revenue growth of the top five companies, including Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Akzo Nobel, Indigo Paints, and Kansai Nerolac, declined for all four quarters during the previous financial year of 2024-25 (FY25). This resulted in an overall revenue decline of around 3 per cent for FY25, the worst in 20 years, as per an analysis by ICICI Securities.
 
The decline, the brokerage said, were due to slowdown in premium paints and slower offtake in metros; negligible price hike; higher trade offers/discounts to counter competitive pressures; and loss of market share by incumbents.
 
While it seems that paint stocks have nearly bottomed out, Rohan Kalle, analyst at InCred Research Services, believes the next two years will continue to see high competitive intensity.
 
"The likes of Birla Opus, JSW Paints, and Pidilite, which has been advancing in the sector under ‘Hai Sha’ brand, could make near-term growth challenging for incumbents," he added.
 

What should investors do with paint stocks?

Analysts, for now, suggest new investors to wait on the sidelines, while asking incumbent investors to hold on to their positions as they anticipate the industry to recover during the second half of the current financial year aided by a cyclical recovery.
 
Returns in paint stocks, they said, hinge on recovery in volumes and stable margins amid rising competition and volatile input costs, especially crude oil. 
 
"Demand for decorative paints may improve in the second half of FY26, supported by the completion of new real estate projects and a repainting cycle during the festive period. On the industrial side, a revival in capex activity—across private and public sectors—alongside improved credit availability and recent tax incentives, aimed at stimulating auto demand, is expected to support recovery," said Rakesh Vyas, co-chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Quest Investment Advisors.
 
He suggests existing investors to hold their positions as paint stocks may perform in line with the broader market. New investors, meanwhile, could take a selective approach, he said.
 
Historically, too, the paints industry has seen a cyclical recovery following two years of weakness. This pattern, as per an analysis by ICICI Securities, was visible between FY16-19 and FY20-23.
 
Considering there was weak revenue growth in FY24 and FY25, the brokerage believes the industry is ripe for revival in revenue growth in FY26-27. It, however, cautioned against persisting weakness in H1FY26 due to excess unseasonal monsoon in April and May, slow off-take of white goods and durables, and a slowdown in automotive production.
 
"We remain sideways on paint majors and await signs of structural demand improvement before taking an investment call," said Rohan Kalle of InCred Research.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock market close highlights: Sensex tops 84k; Nifty at 25,638; SMIDs gain; Oil & Gas outperforms

UltraTech, JK Lakshmi, Shree Cement, ACC rally up to 6% on positive outlook

IPO Calendar: HDB Financial, Sambhv Steel among 19 firms to debut next week

Dividend stocks! M&M, 34 others to go ex-date next week; do you own any?

TVS Motor hits new peak, surpasses Sep 2024 high; is it good time to buy?

Topics :MarketsPaint stocksAkzo Nobel India Buzzing stocksAsian PaintsBerger Paints

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story