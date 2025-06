Dividend stocks! M&M, 34 others to go ex-date next week; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Petronet LNG, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Axis Bank and 28 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight during next week from Monday, June 30, 2025, till Friday, July 4, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards to shareholders.

The other notable companies to feature in the list include Dalmia Bharat, JSW Infrastructure, Indian Hotels Company, Escorts Kubota, Max Healthcare Institute, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Redington, Welspun Enterprises, and Cera Sanitaryware. Besides them, Container Corporation of India and Paras Defence and Space Technologies will also remain in focus. Among them, Container Corp has announced a bonus issue for its shareholders, while the latter has announced a subdivision/stock-split.

The BSE data reveals that these stocks will trade ex-date during the upcoming week. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, bonus issue, subdivision—whatever the case may be—meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date. Among the highlighted companies, Cera Sanitaryware declared the highest dividend of ₹65 per share. The company has also set Tuesday, July 1, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement. This is followed by Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra, who have announced dividends of ₹30 per share and ₹25.30 per share for their respective shareholders. They both have set the record date on July 4 for the said announcement.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date during next week: Company Ex-date Purpose Record date CFF Fluid Control June 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 June 30, 2025 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries June 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 June 30, 2025 Indian Hotels Company June 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.25 June 30, 2025 Sagarsoft (India) June 30, 2025 Dividend - ₹2 June 30, 2025 Cera Sanitaryware July 1, 2025 Dividend - ₹65 July 1, 2025 JSW Infrastructure July 1, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.80 July 1, 2025 Polychem July 1, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 July 1, 2025 Bharat Seats July 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.10 July 2, 2025 Sika Interplant Systems July 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.40 July 2, 2025 NDR Auto Components July 3, 2025 Dividend - ₹2.75 July 3, 2025 VST Industries July 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 3, 2025 AXIS Bank July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 4, 2025 Bharat Forge July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 4, 2025 Biocon July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 July 4, 2025 Container Corporation of India July 4, 2025 Bonus issue 1:4 July 4, 2025 Control Print July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 4, 2025 Dhampur Bio Organics July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.25 July 4, 2025 DCB Bank July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.35 July 4, 2025 Escorts Kubota July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹18 July 4, 2025 Gloster July 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹20 July 4, 2025 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 4, 2025 Mahindra & Mahindra July 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹25.30 July 4, 2025 Max Healthcare Institute July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 4, 2025 Nippon Life India Asset Management July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 4, 2025 Navin Fluorine International July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7 July 4, 2025 Nestle India July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 4, 2025 Onward Technologies July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 4, 2025 Paras Defence and Space Technologies July 4, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹5/- July 4, 2025 Petronet LNG July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 July 4, 2025 Redington July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6.80 July 4, 2025 Shine Fashions (India) July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.125 July 4, 2025 SKF India July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹14.5 July 4, 2025 Sona BLW Precision Forgings July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.60 July 4, 2025 Supreme Petrochem July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7.50 July 4, 2025 Tech Mahindra July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹30 July 4, 2025 Thermax July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹14 July 4, 2025 Welspun Enterprises July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 July 4, 2025 (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)

Container Corporation of India bonus issue Shares of Container Corporation of India will also remain in focus as they trade ex-date on Friday, July 4, 2025, following the announcement of a bonus issue of equity shares. The company, in an exchange filing, has said that its board has announced the bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:4, i.e. 1 new fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 (face value) each for every 4 existing fully paid-up equity shares of the company. This, however, remains subject to the approval of shareholders. Container Corporation of India also fixed July 4, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares.