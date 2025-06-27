IPO Calendar: HDB Financial, Sambhv Steel among 19 firms to debut next week

IPO Calendar: Primary market investors will remain in watch mode in the upcoming week, with 19 companies, including major names like HDB Financial Services and Sambhv Steel Tubes, scheduled to make their debut on the exchanges. These include 6 mainline IPOs and 13 SME offerings.

New IPO openings next week

Crizac IPO

The maiden public issue of the B2B education platform, Crizac, will open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 1, 2025, and close on Friday, July 4, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on July 7, 2025. Crizac shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on July 9, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹233-245. The minimum lot size for the application is 61 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Securities are the book-running lead managers.

Travel Food Services IPO Travel Food Services is an entire offer for sale. The mainline offering will open for public subscription on July 3 and close on July 7. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on July 8. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on July 10. The IPO price bands are yet to be announced. MUFG Intime India is the issue registrar. Kotak Mahindra Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and Batlivala and Karani Securities India are the book-running lead managers. ALSO READ: Rayzon Solar files DRHP with Sebi for ₹1,500 crore IPO; check key details In the SME segment, Silky Overseas, Pushpa Jewellers, Cedaar Textile, Marc Loire Fashions and Vandan Foods will open for public subscription on June 30, 2025.

Upcoming mainboard IPO listings next week In the mainboard segment, shares of Kalpataru, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Globe Civil Projects, Sambhv Steel Tubes, HDB Financial Services, and Indogulf Cropsciences are scheduled to be listed in the coming week. Among them, Kalaratu, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases and Globe Civil Projects will debut on the bourses on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The basis of allotment of HDB Financial Services and Sambhv Steel Tubes shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 30, 2025, and will be listed on the exchanges on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Shares of Indogulf Cropsciences will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

ALSO READ: Credila Fin Services files updated draft for IPO; to raise Rs 5,000 cr According to NSE data, the IPOs of Kalpataru, Globe Civil Projects, and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases were subscribed 2.26 times, 86.04 times, and 22.19 times, respectively. Upcoming SME IPO listings next week The SME platforms will also remain active next week, with 13 companies scheduled to make their debut on the SME platforms. AJC Jewel Manufacturers, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron, Icon Facilitators and Abram Foods will be listed on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The basis of allotment for Supertech EV, Suntech Infra Solutions and Rama Telecom is also expected to be finalised on June 30, 2025, with the stocks set to list on the bourses on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.