BSE shares reach new life-time high, zoom 71% from March low

Shares of BSE surged 6 per cent to hit a new high at ₹6,313 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes. The stock price of the exchange and data platform company surpassed its previous high of ₹6,049.80 touched on January 24, 2025. It has zoomed 71 per cent from its previous month low of ₹3,682 hit on March 11, 2025.

Since March 28, the market price of BSE has appreciated by 34 per cent after the rival of India's oldest stock exchange -- NSE -- deferred its plan to change the day of expiring of its contracts from Thursday to Monday. This comes after the release of a consultation paper from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The shift, which was scheduled to take effect on April 4, 2025, would have seen all index and stock derivative contracts move from Thursday to Monday.

Meanwhile, since March 27, the stock has zoomed 41 per cent after the company announced bonus issue plan. On March 30, the BSE’s board decided to issue bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio, i.e. two new shares for every fully paid-up share held by the shareholders on record date.

Last month, Sebi released a consultation paper proposing to limit expiries of all equity derivative contracts of an exchange to either Tuesday or Thursday. The aim is to ensure ideal spacing of expiry days to reduce concentration risk and promote product innovation. This is beneficial for BSE because its current expiry day is Tuesday and a shift in NSE expiry was expected to impact BSE’s volumes.

BSE's performance is dependent upon the volume and value of trades executed on its trading platform, the number of new/ further listings and the amount of capital raised through such issues, the number of active traders in the market, etc.

Also Read

Also Read: Sensex jumps 1080 pts, Nifty tops 24,180: Why stock market is rising today? At 01:15 PM; BSE was trading 5 per cent at ₹6,248, as compared to 1.4 per cent rise in Nifty 50. As many as 3.1 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE.

Ventura Securities on BSE

Ventura Securities in its March 21, 2025 report said, it expects BSE’s revenue to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.7 per cent over FY24-27, supported by higher transaction volumes and an increase in transaction charges from ₹500 to ₹3,250 per ₹10 million turnovers. Notwithstanding the hikes, volumes have grown admirably and BSE has gained market share vis-a-vis NSE. This should have a multiplier impact on revenues. Medium to long term, the brokerage firm expects equity in volume share wrt NSE.

Additionally, the StAR MF platform, which is India’s largest mutual fund distribution network, continues to lead the industry, processing over 420 million transactions with an ~85 per cent market share (as of FY24). The exchange is also benefiting from strong operational efficiencies, lower clearing charges, and increasing contract sizes, which are expected to drive EBITDA margins from ~27.7 per cent in FY24 to over 50 per cent by FY27E. BSE's debt-free balance sheet, robust treasury income, and healthy free cash flow generation ensures sustainable dividend payouts and potential buybacks. However, the stock is trading above Ventura Securities’ target price of ₹ 5,422.

About BSE

BSE operates as a leading securities exchange, providing a platform for trading in equities, derivatives, debt, and other financial instruments. Its revenue is primarily derived from transaction fees, listing fees, and technology solutions offered to market participants.