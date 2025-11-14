Jubilant FoodWorks shines among QSR players in Q2; should you buy shares?

Nuvama Institutional Equities | Maintain 'Buy' | Target price: ₹775 (from ₹811)

Domino's, the flagship QSR chain under Jubilant's umbrella, has by far been the most successful QSR chain in India (with nearly 80 per cent share), a reflection of its viable store economics and popularity. Despite a mature store profile (average age >7 years), its SSSG has been the best in the QSR space, Nuvama noted. Overall, benchmarking its current city reach and factoring the internal store potential assessment of the global brand owner of 2,179 stores, we believe there is still a long runway of four-five years for store addition, it said. "JFL is now targeting to incubate new concepts to drive the next leg of growth. It has now shifted focus to Hong’s Kitchen and Popeye’s. Key feature of both is value focused pricing and a target market much higher than pizza market. We are tweaking FY26E/27E revenue/EBITDA by -0.1 per cent/-7.4 per cent and +1.2 per cent/-1.9 per cent, respectively," it added.

"We cut revenue/net profit estimates by 1.4 per cent/0.6 per cent for FY26, and 2.5 per cent/1.5 per cent for FY27. Further, we estimate revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGR of 15 per cent, 19 per cent, and 42 per cent, respectively, over FY25-28. Key downside risks include raw material costs turning inflationary, and higher-than-expected increase in competitive intensity," ICICI Securities noted.