Jubilant FoodWorks shines among QSR players in Q2; should you buy shares?

Jubilant FoodWorks share price today
Jubilant Food Q2 results highlights
- The QSR chain delivered another quarter of strong operating growth, led by Domino's India, which recorded 9.1 per cent like-for-like (LFL) growth, driven by a robust 16.5 per cent surge in delivery LFL.
- Jubilant Food's India revenues grew 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while consolidated revenues rose 19.7 per cent, supported by continued traction in Turkey, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
- International operations continued to punch above expectations. Turkey reported 10.4 per cent net profit margin, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh delivered strong double-digit revenue growth.
- Order volume growth remained solid at ~15 per cent, although the dine-in segment stayed relatively muted.
- Jubilant FoodWorks, however, faced margin pressure in Q2. The delivery mix expanded by nearly 400 basis points (bps), but cheese inflation impacted the cost of goods sold, resulting in a 169-bps contraction in standalone gross margin.
- Ebitda margin stood at 19.4 per cent, almost flat year-on-year.
- Jubilant added 81 new Domino's India stores, taking the total store network to 2,321, with digital traffic rising sharply.
- Overall, Jubilant FoodWorks consolidated profit soared 190 per cent to ₹186 crore versus ₹64.1 crore in Q2FY25.
Jubilant Food management guidance
Jubilant FoodWorks shares: Buy, sell, hold? Investment strategy
Emkay Global Financial Services | Maintained 'Buy' | Share price target: ₹825
ICICI Securities | Maintained 'Buy' | Target price: ₹700 (vs ₹770 earlier)
Nuvama Institutional Equities | Maintain 'Buy' | Target price: ₹775 (from ₹811)
