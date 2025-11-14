Home / Markets / News / Jubilant FoodWorks shines among QSR players in Q2; should you buy shares?

Jubilant FoodWorks shines among QSR players in Q2; should you buy shares?

Analysts remain positive on Jubilant Food share price outlook, appreciating the company's positive surprise on growth, despite near-term margin pressures.

Jubilant FoodWorks share price today
What to do with Jubilant FoodWorks shares after Q2 results?
Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jubilant FoodWorks share price today

  Most analysts have retained their positive views on Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) after the country's largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) operator announced its September-quarter (Q2FY26) results on Thursday.
 
Analysts appreciated the company's positive surprise on growth, despite near-term margin pressures. Further, with the management reiterating its commitment to disciplined execution, measured store expansion, and a clear mid-term margin roadmap, analysts are looking at Q2FY26 as a pivotal quarter for the Domino's owner.

Jubilant Food Q2 results highlights

  • The QSR chain delivered another quarter of strong operating growth, led by Domino's India, which recorded 9.1 per cent like-for-like (LFL) growth, driven by a robust 16.5 per cent surge in delivery LFL. 
  • Jubilant Food's India revenues grew 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while consolidated revenues rose 19.7 per cent, supported by continued traction in Turkey, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. 
  • International operations continued to punch above expectations. Turkey reported 10.4 per cent net profit margin, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh delivered strong double-digit revenue growth. 
  • Order volume growth remained solid at ~15 per cent, although the dine-in segment stayed relatively muted. 
  • Jubilant FoodWorks, however, faced margin pressure in Q2. The delivery mix expanded by nearly 400 basis points (bps), but cheese inflation impacted the cost of goods sold, resulting in a 169-bps contraction in standalone gross margin. 
  • Ebitda margin stood at 19.4 per cent, almost flat year-on-year. 
  • Jubilant added 81 new Domino's India stores, taking the total store network to 2,321, with digital traffic rising sharply. 
  • Overall, Jubilant FoodWorks consolidated profit soared 190 per cent to ₹186 crore versus ₹64.1 crore in Q2FY25.

Jubilant Food management guidance

The company has retained its guidance to deliver mid-teen revenue growth, supported by 5-7 per cent LFL growth, calibrated pricing, and continued store expansion.
 
Management reiterated its medium-term target of 200-bps Ebitda margin expansion by FY28, citing improving store-level productivity, reducing losses in non-Domino's businesses, and early traction from new initiatives such as app-based post-order advertising.  ALSO READ | Buy, sell or hold: What to do with Info Edge (India) stock after Q2 show?

Jubilant FoodWorks shares: Buy, sell, hold? Investment strategy

Emkay Global Financial Services | Maintained 'Buy' | Share price target: ₹825

The brokerage likes Jubilant's "assuring management commentary" that addresses key investor concerns around sustained top-line growth and margin recovery.
 
The brokerage highlighted JFL's strong LFL construct - benefiting not just from volumes but also a 1-2 per cent contribution from better realisations - which, along with operational efficiencies, supports the company’s guided margin improvement.
 
"Jubilant FoodWorks' share price has corrected 25 per cent, so far, in calendar year 2025, and the India business (Intl business EV: ₹8500 crore; 22x TP multiple) is now trading at 28x and 23x FY27 and FY28E Ebitda, which provides an attractive entry opportunity, in our view," it said.  ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea can rise up to 50% from here, Airtel may gain 9%: Tech charts

ICICI Securities | Maintained 'Buy' | Target price: ₹700 (vs ₹770 earlier)

The brokerage called JFL an "outlier outperformer" within the QSR space, noting its strong delivery channel performance, steady international profitability, and consistent execution. While it acknowledged gross-margin pressure, the brokerage expects medium-term margin gains as store productivity improves and scale benefits flow through.
 
"We cut revenue/net profit estimates by 1.4 per cent/0.6 per cent for FY26, and 2.5 per cent/1.5 per cent for FY27. Further, we estimate revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGR of 15 per cent, 19 per cent, and 42 per cent, respectively, over FY25-28. Key downside risks include raw material costs turning inflationary, and higher-than-expected increase in competitive intensity," ICICI Securities noted. 

Nuvama Institutional Equities | Maintain 'Buy' | Target price: ₹775 (from ₹811)

Domino's, the flagship QSR chain under Jubilant's umbrella, has by far been the most successful QSR chain in India (with nearly 80 per cent share), a reflection of its viable store economics and popularity. Despite a mature store profile (average age >7 years), its SSSG has been the best in the QSR space, Nuvama noted.  Overall, benchmarking its current city reach and factoring the internal store potential assessment of the global brand owner of 2,179 stores, we believe there is still a long runway of four-five years for store addition, it said.  "JFL is now targeting to incubate new concepts to drive the next leg of growth. It has now shifted focus to Hong’s Kitchen and Popeye’s. Key feature of both is value focused pricing and a target market much higher than pizza market. We are tweaking FY26E/27E revenue/EBITDA by -0.1 per cent/-7.4 per cent and +1.2 per cent/-1.9 per cent, respectively," it added.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets bleed, Bihar election results eyed

Stocks to Watch today: Muthoot Finance, TaMo CV, LG Electronics, Pine Labs

Indian markets a relative-return disaster; rupee bottom at 89: Chris Wood

F&O trade: Derivatives strategy on IndiGo stock for November monthly expiry

NFO alert! SAMCO Mutual Fund launches small cap fund: Who should invest?

Topics :The Smart InvestorJubilant FoodWorks Q2 resultsMarkets

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story