Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Buy, sell or hold: What to do with Info Edge (India) stock after Q2 show?

Buy, sell or hold: What to do with Info Edge (India) stock after Q2 show?

At 11:30 AM, the Info Edge (India) stock was trading 1.19 per cent lower at ₹1,360.60, even as the BSE Sensex gained 0.33 per cent to 84,743.91.

Info Edge share price today, November 13, 2025

Info Edge (India) Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.40 per share (on face value of ₹2 per share) for the financial year 2025-26.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Info Edge (India) share price today: Info Edge (India) shares were under pressure on Thursday, November 13, 2025, slipping as much as 3.26 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,332 per share.
 
At 11:30 AM, the Info Edge (India) stock was trading 1.19 per cent lower at ₹1,360.60, even as the BSE Sensex gained 0.33 per cent to 84,743.91.
 

Info Edge (India) Q2 results

 
Info Edge (India) reported a 12.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in standalone billings for the September quarter (Q2FY26), reaching ₹729 crore. Billings in the recruitment business grew by 10.8 per cent, while the non-recruitment portfolio –  99acres (real estate), Jeevansathi (matchmaking), and Shiksha (education) – combined, recorded growth of 16.3 per cent.
 
 
Revenue from operations came in at ₹746 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to ₹656.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The recruitment business Y-o-Y growth improved slightly in Q2 vis-à-vis Q1, while non-recruitment businesses continued to grow with reduced cash losses.
 
The company reported an operating profit of ₹267.5 crore and an operating profit margin of 35.9 per cent of revenue on a standalone basis in Q2FY26. Standalone cash from operations (before taxes) stood at ₹292.5 crore for the quarter.

Also Read

Bikaji Foods share price today

Analysts expect snack maker Bikaji Foods to maintain growth momentum in H2

Vedanta

Vedanta soars 20% in 2 months, hits new high; brokerages see more upside

Data Patterns

Data Patterns zooms 125% from March low; what's driving defence stock?

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL's growth runway stays clear; brokerages keep 'Buy' ratings intact

mamaearth share price today

Honasa Consumer shares surge 9%; ICICI Securities sees 42% upside post Q2

 
Hitesh Oberoi, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), said, “Business growth remained stable in Q2FY26 with improved cash generation. The recruitment business continued to show resilience amid an uncertain hiring environment. 99acres and Jeevansathi maintained their growth momentum while continuing to gain market share.” 
 

Info Edge (India) dividend

 
The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.40 per share (on face value of ₹2 per share) for the financial year 2025-26.
 
The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend is Friday, November 21, 2025, and the dividend will be paid on or after December 5, 2025.
 

Buy, sell or hold: What to do with Info Edge (India) stock?

 

JM Financial | Add | Target: 1,450

 
Info Edge (India) Q2 performance was largely in line, with standalone revenue and Ebitda up 13.7 per cent and 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. 
 
Recruitment profitability was slightly below expectations, while 99acres margins were hit by higher marketing spends. Billings grew 12.1 per cent YoY, led by strong traction in GCC clients (+18 per cent Y-o-Y). 
 
Management flagged continued hiring uncertainties across sectors. Thus, JM Financial cut EPS estimates by 3-4 per cent for FY26-28 and revised its SoTP-based TP to ₹1,450. 
 

Nuvama | Buy | Target: 1,580

 
Nuvama analysts said Info Edge (India) reported decent Q2FY26 results with revenue at ₹750 crore (in line) and Ebitda margin at 39.6 per cent (vs est. 40.9 per cent). Recruitment growth was weighed by IT hiring weakness, though non-IT is expected to sustain double-digit growth. EPS estimates for FY26E/27E were trimmed by 3.5 per cent/2.3 per cent due to lower profitability. Retain ‘Buy’ with a revised SoTP-based TP of ₹1,580 (earlier ₹1,550).
 

Motilal Oswal | Neutral | Target: 1,300

 
Those at Motilal Oswal said Info Edge posted steady growth amid patchy demand, with Q2FY26 revenue up 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y and Ebitda margin at 39.6 per cent, above estimates. 
 
Recruitment growth was selective as IT hiring remained soft, though non-tech and GCCs saw steady traction. 99acres maintained strong momentum and Jeevansathi remained breakeven. Margin expansion may plateau due to ongoing investments. 
 
Hence, analysts at Motilal Oswal expect FY26/FY27 Ebitda margins of 38-39 per cent. Maintain ‘Neutral’ with SoTP-based TP of ₹1,300, implying ~6 per cent downside.

More From This Section

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at day's high, holds 25,950; Bank Nifty hits new record high

Vodafone Idea stock can zoom to ₹15, if clears hurdle at ₹11.88, suggest tech charts. Bharti Airtel faces resistance at ₹2,150.

Vodafone Idea can rise up to 50% from here, Airtel may gain 9%: Tech charts

Indraprastha Gas share price

Here's why Indraprastha Gas shares were ruling higher on bourses on Nov 13

Cochin Shipyard share price

Cochin Shipyard shares tumble 8% as Q2 profit, margin see sharp decline

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

Is the gold price rally trying to warn against a rise in inflation?

Topics : The Smart Investor Info Edge (India) Info Edge BSE Sensex Naukri Job Speak index Indian equities Indian stock market BSE NSE Nifty50 share market MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon