Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today: Muthoot Finance, TaMo CV, LG Electronics, Pine Labs

Stocks to Watch today: Muthoot Finance, TaMo CV, LG Electronics, Pine Labs

Stocks to Watch today: Muthoot Finance, Tata Motors CV, LG Electronics, Eicher Motors, Pine Labs, NBCC and Bharat Dynamics are among the stocks to watch today, November 14, 2025

stocks to watch today, Friday, Nov 14
SI Reporter Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:32 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, November 14, 2025: Dalal Street is poised for a gap-down start on Thursday, with volatility likely to spike as vote counting begins in Bihar today
 
Although exit polls predict a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory, any math against this is likely to trigger up to 7 per cent plunge in the Nifty50 index, InCred said in a recent report. 
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 100 points at 25,853 as of 7:45 AM.
 
Meanwhile, equity markets in Asia dropped, tracking cues from Wall Street peers, amid uncertainty over Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. All major Asian benchmarks were in the red, with South Korea's Kospi (down 2.3 per cent) and Japan's Nikkei (down 1.5 per cent) leading the fall. 
 
Overnight, US stocks tumbled as concerns about key economic data and high-tech valuations kept traders wary. The October jobs report is said to be released without an unemployment rate, after the record government shutdown came to an end. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower by 1.66 per cent and 2.29 per cent, respectively. 
 
Back home, on Thursday, the BSE Sensex settled 12.16 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 84,478.67, while the Nifty50 rose 3.35 points or 0.01 per cent to end at 25,879.15.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: 

September quarter results

Muthoot Finance: The NBFC reported an 87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,345 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹1,251.1 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
Varvee Global: The textiles manufacturer and exporter said its profit after tax jumped by 23 per cent in the July-September quarter to ₹10.21 crore compared to ₹8.2 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Tata Motors: The commercial vehicle (CV) player, newly listed, has reported a 6 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated revenues to ₹18,491 crore in Q2FY26, riding on 9 per cent growth in domestic volumes.
 
Alkem Laboratories: The company reported an 11 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY26 to ₹765.1 crore, up from ₹688.6 crore in the same period last year.
 
LG Electronics India: The company saw its net profit decline by 27.3 per cent due to margin pressures witnessed in Q2FY26. Its net sales in the quarter marginally rose 0.9 per cent to ₹6,170.4 crore in the July-September quarter.
 
Eureka Forbes: The health and hygiene product maker reported an increase of 31.77 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹62.92 crore in the September quarter of FY26.
 
Infibeam Avenues: The digital payments platform posted a consolidated net profit of ₹66.52 crore in Q2FY26, a 50.9 per cent increase from the ₹44.07 crore it recorded in Q2FY25.
 
Aether Industries: The speciality chemicals manufacturer reported 55.07 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax at ₹53.95 crores during the September quarter. The company's PAT stood at ₹34.79 crores in the year-ago period. 
 
Eicher Motors: The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹1,369 crore for Q2FY26, up 25 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by strong festive season sales. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,100 crore in the same quarter last year.

Other stocks in focus

Pine Labs: Shares of Pine Labs will list on the stock exchanges on Friday after its ₹3,900-crore initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed. 
 
NBCC (India): The company has secured a ₹340.17 crore contract from the Central University of Kashmir for Phase-I construction of the university campus at Tulmulla, Ganderbal.
 
Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major received final USFDA approval for Diroximel Fumarate delayed-release 231 mg capsules, a generic of Vumerity, used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.
 
Bharat Dynamics: The company signed a ₹2,095.70 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply Invar anti-tank missiles to the Indian Army, with execution over three years.
 
CESC: The company's subsidiary, CESC Green Power, has received in-principle approval from Odisha to set up a 3 GW solar cell and module plant, 5 GWh battery facility and 60 MW captive plant, investing about ₹4,500 crore.
 
Nippon Life: The company approved a partnership with DWS, under which DWS will acquire up to 40 per cent in NAIF through fresh equity issuance to jointly build an AIF franchise in India.
 
Sagility: According to reports, a promoter entity is likely to sell up to a 16.4 per cent stake via block deals, with a floor price of ₹46.4 per share. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian markets a relative-return disaster; rupee bottom at 89: Chris Wood

Infomerics settles case with Sebi; NSE investor accounts cross 240 mn

Premium

IT recovery key for Info Edge as Q2 growth lags on weak hiring trends

Global stablecoin market crosses $300 billion in m-cap, says report

Sebi proposes IPO rule tweaks with lock-in fix, simpler disclosure format

Topics :Marketsstocks to watchStocks to buy todayStocks in focusMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensexcorporate earningsQ2 results

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story