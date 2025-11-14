Stocks to Watch today: Muthoot Finance, TaMo CV, LG Electronics, Pine Labs

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, November 14, 2025: Dalal Street is poised for a gap-down start on Thursday, with volatility likely to spike as Dalal Street is poised for a gap-down start on Thursday, with volatility likely to spike as vote counting begins in Bihar today

Although exit polls predict a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory, any math against this is likely to trigger up to 7 per cent plunge in the Nifty50 index, InCred said in a recent report.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 100 points at 25,853 as of 7:45 AM.

Meanwhile, equity markets in Asia dropped, tracking cues from Wall Street peers, amid uncertainty over Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. All major Asian benchmarks were in the red, with South Korea's Kospi (down 2.3 per cent) and Japan's Nikkei (down 1.5 per cent) leading the fall.

LG Electronics India: The company saw its The company saw its net profit decline by 27.3 per cent due to margin pressures witnessed in Q2FY26. Its net sales in the quarter marginally rose 0.9 per cent to ₹6,170.4 crore in the July-September quarter. Eureka Forbes: The health and hygiene product maker reported an increase of 31.77 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹62.92 crore in the September quarter of FY26. Infibeam Avenues: The digital payments platform posted a consolidated net profit of ₹66.52 crore in Q2FY26, a 50.9 per cent increase from the ₹44.07 crore it recorded in Q2FY25.

Aether Industries: The speciality chemicals manufacturer reported 55.07 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax at ₹53.95 crores during the September quarter. The company's PAT stood at ₹34.79 crores in the year-ago period. Eicher Motors: The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹1,369 crore for Q2FY26, up 25 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by strong festive season sales. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,100 crore in the same quarter last year. Other stocks in focus Pine Labs: Shares of Pine Labs will list on the stock exchanges on Friday after its ₹3,900-crore initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed.

NBCC (India): The company has secured a ₹340.17 crore contract from the Central University of Kashmir for Phase-I construction of the university campus at Tulmulla, Ganderbal. Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major received final USFDA approval for Diroximel Fumarate delayed-release 231 mg capsules, a generic of Vumerity, used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. Bharat Dynamics: The company signed a ₹2,095.70 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply Invar anti-tank missiles to the Indian Army, with execution over three years. CESC: The company's subsidiary, CESC Green Power, has received in-principle approval from Odisha to set up a 3 GW solar cell and module plant, 5 GWh battery facility and 60 MW captive plant, investing about ₹4,500 crore.