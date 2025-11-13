Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Jubilant FoodWorks' Q2 net profit jumps 1.9 times on strong Domino's growth

Jubilant FoodWorks' Q2 net profit jumps 1.9 times on strong Domino's growth

Jubilant FoodWorks delivered a standout Q2FY26 with profit up 190%, powered by Domino's expansion to 500 cities, strong delivery-led growth, and double-digit gains at Popeyes

Domino’s, Jubilant FoodWorks, Pizza

The company further stated that delivery channel revenue for Domino’s India was up by 21.6 per cent, adding that the delivery channel mix is now at 73.9 per cent. The dine-in channel revenue remained flattish Y-o-Y.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s and Popeyes in India, reported a 190.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.0 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26).
 
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 64.1 crore in the same period last year. Its net sales spiked 19.7 per cent to Rs 2,340 crore from Rs 1,954.7 crore in the year-ago period.
 
“This has truly been a dream quarter for JFL. Domino’s delivered a robust like-for-like growth across all geographies, while Popeyes achieved double-digit same-store sales growth. Domino’s India became the first QSR brand to reach 500 cities and JFL further expanded its PAT margin,” Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director, Jubilant FoodWorks, stated in an earnings release.
 

Also Read

Domino's Pizza

Domino's shares surge after report of Bain Capital considering takeover

Jubilant FoodWorks

Margin pressures may cap gains for Jubilant FoodWorks despite strong growthpremium

Sameer Khetarpal, managing director and chief executive officer, Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks to focus on Domino's, Popeyes expansion in India

Meesho

Meesho leads India's value-commerce market with asset-light model: BofA

India Canada

Canadian Trade Minister Sidhu seeks fresh start to revive ties with India

 
“Additionally, Domino’s India launched an app monetisation platform, partnering with leading national brands and opening up new revenue streams for the company,” he added.
 
How did Domino’s India perform in the September quarter?
 
Domino’s India witnessed revenue growth of 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by strong order growth of 15 per cent. The brand recorded a like-for-like (LFL) growth of 9.1 per cent, driven by delivery LFL growth of 16.5 per cent.
 
The company opened 81 new Domino’s stores in the country during the quarter, taking its network to 2,450 stores across 500 cities.
 
What drove delivery growth and channel performance?
 
The company further stated that delivery channel revenue for Domino’s India was up by 21.6 per cent, adding that the delivery channel mix is now at 73.9 per cent. The dine-in channel revenue remained flattish Y-o-Y.
 

More From This Section

vaccination

India's PVC resin imports contain carcinogens up to 5 times safety limits

DHL Group

DHL Group to invest €1 bn in India over CY26-30 for logistics expansionpremium

Thomas cook

Thomas Cook India eyes 50 million leisure travellers over next five years

Logistics sector

India's warehousing sector sees absorption rebound on demand resurgencepremium

Supreme Court

Supreme Court bans mining within one-kilometre radius of protected areas

Topics : Company & Industry News Domino's Jubilant FoodWorks Dominos pizza

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon