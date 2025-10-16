Home / Markets / News / Jyoti Structures rises 4% on ₹288 cr-order win from AESL Projects; details

Jyoti Structures rises 4% on ₹288 cr-order win from AESL Projects; details

The uptick in Jyoti Structures share price came after the company announced that it has received a Notification of Award worth ₹288.36 crore from AESL Projects Limited.

Jyoti Structures specialises in building infrastructure that enables the transmission of extra high-voltage electrical power.
Jyoti Structures share price: Construction engineering company Jyoti Structures share price rose as much as 3.84 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹24.72 per share, on Thursday, October 16, 2025. 
 
By 10:10 AM, Jyoti Structures shares were off day’s high, and were trading 1.58 per cent higher at ₹14.80. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.50 per cent lower at 83,015.42 levels.

Why did Jyoti Structures’ share price rise today?

 
The uptick in Jyoti Structures share price came after the company announced that it has received a Notification of Award worth ₹288.36 crore from AESL Projects Limited.
 
In an exchange filing, Jyoti Structures said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has received a Notification of Award from AESL Projects Limited.”
 
Under the terms of the order, Jyoti Structures will be responsible for  supply of towers, survey, soil investigation, foundations, erections, stringing, testing and commissioning of a portion of + 800 kV HVDC Bhadla 3 – Fatehpur transmission line on turnkey basis.
 
The company said that it is expected to complete the project in 36 months from Notification of Award.  ALSO READ | Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree, ITDC gain up to 4% on strong business outlook

About Jyoti Structures 

 
Jyoti Structures specialises in building infrastructure that enables the transmission of extra high-voltage electrical power. 
 
With expertise in delivering end-to-end solutions, the company handles turnkey projects that cover the entire lifecycle, from designing and testing to manufacturing, erecting, and commissioning transmission lines, substations, and power distribution networks both in India and internationally. 
 
The company’s towers and structures are essential in supporting power transmission grids, ensuring electricity reaches millions of consumers across homes, offices, schools, farms, and industries.
 
From the conceptual design stage through to final commissioning, Jyoti Structures is committed to providing innovative, sustainable solutions, collaborating closely with clients to transform their projects into efficient and competitive infrastructure.
 
Last checked, the market capitalisation of Jyoti Structures stood at ₹1,762.30 crore, according to BSE.
 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

