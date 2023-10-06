Home / Markets / News / Kalyan Jewellers trades near record high, up 11% on strong Q2 biz update

Kalyan Jewellers trades near record high, up 11% on strong Q2 biz update

The company said it continues to witness robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue across all its markets in India and the Middle East.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers surged 11 per cent to Rs 261 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after the company reported a consolidated revenue growth of around 27 per cent year on year (YoY) for the quarter ended September 2023.

At 01:34 PM; the stock was trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 257.85, as compared to 0.52 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. It was quoting close to its record high of Rs 261.95 touched on September 1. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled today. A combined 11.4 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The company said it continued to witness robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue across all its markets in India and the Middle East. For the first half (April to September) of the current financial year (H1FY24), consolidated revenue grew around 29 per cent when compared to the same period in the prior year, Kalyan Jewellers said in its quarterly update.

The company saw revenue growth of around 32 per cent for India operations during Q2FY24 as compared to Q2FY23, led by robust operating momentum on the ground with healthy same-store-sales growth across all the key markets in the country.

The healthy growth during the quarter was despite the Adhik Maas period falling in the quarter from the third week of July until the third week of August, a once in a 3-year phenomenon during which wedding jewellery demand tends to take a pause, Kalyan Jewellers said.

Non-south markets recorded higher revenue growth largely due to the greater number of showrooms launched in that region over the last twelve months.

The company said gross margin at the showroom level has been stable when compared to the same period in the previous financial year. As expected, given the higher share of revenue from franchised showrooms, blended gross margin has declined sequentially as well as when compared to the same period in the previous financial year, it added.

Meanwhile, ICRA expects a sustained improvement in Kalyan Jewellers performance over the medium term, driven by the company’s established market position and industry tailwinds in the form of market share gains for organised jewellery retailers.

The company had 15 franchisee stores as on March 31, 2023 and launched another 11 franchisee stores in Q1 FY2024. It plans to open 40-50 franchisee stores per year over the next 2-3 years. Although the adoption of this strategy is likely to result in some moderation in Kalyan Jewellers operating profit margin, its net profit margin and return on capital employed are expected to improve by this strategy. Given the initial stages of this business model and the low share of the same in the overall revenue at present, the benefits of the franchisee-led expansion strategy are likely to be more visible over the coming quarters, the rating agency said in its rationale.

ICRA further said it also notes the company’s plans to reduce the outstanding debt over the next 1-2 years, partly through the proceeds of liquidation of specified non-core assets and partly from operating cash flows, which is expected to positively impact its financial risk profile over the medium term.


Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers extends rally on strong Q1 biz update; zooms 59% in 1 mth

Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts

Kalyan Jewellers hits record high in subdued market; zooms 134% in 3 months

Jewellers see 40% jump in sales on Akshaya Tritiya despite high gold prices

Kalyan Jewellers surges 12% after 6% equity change hands via block deals

Quick Heal soars 36% in 6 days after Sequoia Capital offloads entire stake

Rate sensitive shares trade firm as RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged

Valiant Labs freezes at upper circuit on debut; up 22% over issue price

EMS hits new high, soars 16% in 2 days; commands 46% premium to issue price

Stocks to Watch today: Rate sensitives, PB Fintech, Vedanta, IndiGo, GCP

Topics :Buzzing stocksKalyan JewellersGold Jewellery shares

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story