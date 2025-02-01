Kaveri Seeds, other gain up to 13% as budget aims agri-productivity boost

Agriculture-related stocks zoomed up to 13 per cent on Budget day, February 1, 2025, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam announced some reliefs for the agriculture sector.

Around 11:22 AM, Kaveri Seeds shares were up 10.19 per cent, PI Industries were up over 1 per cent, UPL share were nearly 1 per cent higher. In comparison, BSE Senex was up 0.33 per cent at 77,753.08.

In the Budget presentation , the Finance Minister announced PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana which is expected to enhance agri productivity.The scheme is anticipated to cover 100 districts and aims to include crop diversification, augmenting storage, improving irrigation, and facilitating long and short-term credit for farmers.

Indian Finance Minister also announced a 5-year mission to promote cotton production. The centre also enhanced the loan limit under Kisan credit cards to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh.

"Kisan credit cards facilitate short-term loans for 77 million farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. The loan limit under the modified interest subvention scheme will be enhanced to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Indian stock markets were open for trading on Saturday, February 1, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26.

Also Read

According to a circular issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) , trading will follow the standard schedule from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.

BSE has also confirmed that markets will remain open for regular trading hours on February 1, 2025. Additionally, BSE indices will be calculated on the special trading day.

Stock markets in India are typically closed on weekends. However, in special cases like the Union Budget, trading is allowed on a Saturday. This was also done on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, when Budgets were presented on Saturdays.

For those interested in pre-market trading, the NSE will operate from 9:00 am to 9:08 am on Budget Day.

The Budget Session kicked off at around 11 AM, where Nirmala Sitharaman presented the full-year Budget. Ahead of the Budget presentation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out a notable development, stating that for the first time since 2014, there had been no external interference attempting to destabilise the country before a session. He also raised expectations of tax relief, particularly for the lower middle class, invoking the Goddess of Wealth for their economic upliftment.