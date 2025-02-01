Aster DM share price slips 6% on posting Q3 results; check all details

Aster DM shares slipped 5.7 per cent on Saturday, logging an intraday low at Rs 462.5 per share on BSE. The southward moment in the stock came after the company posted Q3FY25 results.

Around 10:35 AM, Aster DM share price was down 4.41 per cent at Rs 469.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 77,700.4. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 23,442.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 558.3 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 312.25 per share.

On Friday, after market hours, Aster DM posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.79 crore as compared to Rs 179.21 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, the company clarified that, since GCC operations are now a segregated entity, the Rs 179.2 crore net profit reported in Q3FY24 included Rs 116.2 crore from discontinued operations. Thus, the correct comparison is based on the adjusted net profit (post NCI) for the India business, which grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 81 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 62 crore in Q3FY24.

The company’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,049.81 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to Rs 954.67 crore.

As per the filing, the compay's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 202 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 168 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company's Ebitda margins stood at 19.3 per cent in Q3 FY25 against 17.7 per cent in Q3 FY24.

“As we expand, with plans to surpass 6,800 beds by FY27, Aster DM Healthcare is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for advanced healthcare in India. I am happy to announce that Aster DM Healthcare was recently honoured at the ASSOCHAM Healthcare Awards 2024, winning the title of "Best Multispecialty Hospital- Group" while Aster DM Foundation secured a 1st runner-up for "Best CSR Excellence in Healthcare," said Azad Moopen, founder and chairman, Aster DM Healthcare.

Aster DM dividend

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024- 25. The record date for Aster DM's dividend is set as February 10, 2025.

In the past one year, Aster DM shares have gained 13 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8 per cent.