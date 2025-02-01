Triveni Turbine share price advances 5% on Q3FY25 results; details here

Triveni Turbine share price today: Shares of heavy electrical equipment manufacturing company Shares of heavy electrical equipment manufacturing company Triveni Turbine were buzzing in trade during the early trading session on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Triveni Turbine shares jumped 5.52 per cent to the day's high of Rs 704.2 during early trade on Saturday. The northward move in the company's stock price follows the company's announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of the current financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

Triveni Turbine Q3FY25 results

During the quarter, Triveni Turbine's net profit attributable to the owner of the parent jumped 35.48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 92.4 crore against Rs 68.2 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from operations rose 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 503.4 crore from Rs 431.7 crore reported in Q3FY24. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) grew 30.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 109.30 crore from Rs 83.80 crore reported in Q3FY24.

The company's operating profit margin improved by 230 basis points Y-o-Y to 21.71 per cent in Q3FY25 from 19.41 per cent in Q3FY24.

Management commentary

Commenting on the company's financial performance and recent developments, Dhruv M. Sawhney, chairman and managing director, Triveni Turbine, said, "We are pleased that the company has continued its strong growth momentum during the quarter under review, with the highest-ever turnover and Ebitda. While order booking from India remained subdued in the quarter, the company continues to see good international demand, which is reflected in export order booking, which grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 346 crore during the quarter. Order booking continues to reflect good demand from the renewable space, particularly from the Waste-to-Energy (WtE) segment and biomass-based energy generation."

On the company's enquiry pipelines, Sawhney said they remain healthy, with domestic enquiries in particular registering strong growth during the quarter, suggesting that a rebound in domestic order booking could be underway. "On the international front, the company is well placed in sizeable orders across multiple segments, which provides confidence for future order bookings and sustaining a healthy growth momentum," Sawhney added.

Triveni Turbine dividend announcement

Along with its financial results, the company has also announced a dividend reward for its shareholders. Triveni Turbine, in the exchange filing, said that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

Triveni Turbine has fixed Thursday, February 6, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of members/beneficial owners to the said interim dividend. The interim dividend, the company said, shall be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) on or before February 17, 2025.

About Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine is the domestic market leader in steam turbines up to 30 MW and has core competency in the area of industrial heat & power solutions and decentralized steam-based renewable turbines up to 100 MW in size. Apart from manufacturing, the company also provides a wide range of aftermarket services to its own fleet of turbines as well as turbines and other rotating equipment such as compressors, rotors, etc.

As of February 1, 2025, Triveni Turbine’s market capitalization stands at Rs 21,099.08 crore on the BSE. The turbine maker company is a constituent of the BSE 500 index.

Triveni Turbine share price history

After starting Saturday's trading session at Rs 679.80 on the BSE against its previous close of Rs 667.30, Triveni Turbine scaled the day's high of Rs 704.20 apiece. The company's shares, however, have taken a retreat and were trading at around Rs 664.30 apiece at around 10:11 AM, down 0.45 per cent from their previous close. A combined nearly 0.52 million equity shares, estimated to be worth around Rs 35.78 crore, have traded hands on BSE and NSE till now.

Historically, Triveni Turbine shares have yielded a positive return in the last one year. The company’s share price has advanced 10 per cent in the last six months and 78 per cent in the last one year. However, Triveni Turbine's share price has dropped around 11.81 per cent year-to-date.

Triveni Turbine shares scaled their 52-week high of Rs 885 apiece on the BSE on November 11, 2024, while they were recorded at their 52-week low of Rs 351.20 apiece on February 5, 2024.

