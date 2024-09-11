Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Khadim India shares climb over 7% after partnership with Puma; details here

Khadim India shares climb over 7% after partnership with Puma; details here

Shares of Khadim India zoomed 7.51 per cent at Rs 394.75 per share on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday deals

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Khadim India zoomed 7.51 per cent at Rs 394.75 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals. This came after the company partnered with Puma to distribute Puma socks and its other products in the country. 

“The company has entered into a tie up with Underlinen Fashion House, exclusive licensee and master distributor for Puma socks and other Puma products in India. The company intends to deepen its roots in the retail space through collaboration with Puma, the German multinational corporation for selling its socks, through the company’s retail outlets across India,” the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Khadim India is a footwear brand, with a dual focus on retail and distribution. As the second-largest footwear retailer in the country, Khadim operates over 800 exclusive retail stores, predominantly in East India and among the top three in South India. 

The company's retail division offers a wide range of footwear, including sandals, slippers, boots, and sports shoes, as well as accessories such as socks, shoe polish, belts, and wallets. 

In its distribution vertical, Khadim manufactures and supplies footwear to distributors who then sell to multi-brand outlets nationwide. Established in 1981 as a wholesaler, Khadim expanded into retail in 1993. Its brands include Khadim, Pro, Sharon, Bonito, Lazard, Softouch, Cleo, British Walkers, Turk, Fliers, Kalypso, FitNxt, and Dunford.

For the April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), Khadim India reported a 2.56 per cent decline in revenue year-on-year, totaling Rs 155.42 crore for Q1FY25. However, on a quarterly basis, revenue increased by 5.91 per cent. Net profit fell 60.61 per cent year-on-year to Rs 0.65 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, net profit decreased by 36.89 per cent.

More From This Section

Indian importers favour FX options as rupee holds steady, premiums soar

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty down at 24,900; O&G, Auto, financials tumble

BCPL Railway Infrastructure at 5% upper circuit on Rs 71-cr order; details

JSW Infra extends rally, up 7% on capex Plans; BNP Paribas raises target

Varun Beverages shares rise over 4% ahead of stock split record date


The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 686.19 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 126.16 times with an earning per share of Rs 2.91, according to data available on BSE. 

At 2:36 PM; the share price of the company was trading 2.14 per cent higher at Rs 375 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.37 per cent higher at 81,616 levels.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Prism Johnson zooms over 40% in 2 days, hits record high on heavy volumes

CEAT commences commercial production at Tamil Nadu plant; stock up 2%

Oil India, ONGC dip up to 6% as crude oil prices fall on demand concerns

This T-group media stock is locked in upper circuit for 111th straight day

R Systems to merge Velotio, Scaleworx with itself; stock gains over 3%

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story