Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Varun Beverages shares rise over 4% ahead of stock split record date

Varun Beverages shares rise over 4% ahead of stock split record date

The Board of directors fixed Thursday, September 12, 2024, as the 'Record Date' for sub-division / split of existing equity shares of the company

share market stock market trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Varun Beverages shares price today advanced 4.5 per cent in the intraday trade, and touched a high of Rs 1,588.6 per share. The buying in the stock came a day ahead of the company's record date for share split.

A record date is a cut-off date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend/ stock bonus/ stock split shares.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


At around 12:18 PM, shares of Varun Beverages were up 3.98 per cent or Rs 60.5 at Rs 1,579.45 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 142.07 points at 82,063.36.

As per the company's stock exchange filing, dated September 2, the beverage company fixed Thursday, September 12, 2024, as the record date for its stock split.

A stock split is when a company raises the number of its outstanding shares of stock to boost the stock's liquidity.

"The Board of directors fixed Thursday, September 12, 2024, as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for sub-division / split of existing equity shares of the company," the filing read.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 150pts, Nifty at 25,100; FMCG, IT, Pharma gain, O&G falls 1%

Have FPIs implicated in Adani case revealed details of their owners: Cong

Samvardhana, Suprajit Engg, Goodluck shares slip as BMW cuts FY24 guidance

Eureka Forbes lists on National Stock Exchange; share price gains over 3%

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Zaggle soars 14% on heavy volumes, hits new high


Earlier, on July 30, Varun Beverages had proposed a share split of the existing shares of the company for a face value of Rs 5 each fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into shares having a face value of Rs 2.

"Sub-division/ split of the existing equity shares of the company, such that each equity share having face value of Rs 5 each fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into such number of equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up," the filing read.

Analysts at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers have a 'Buy' call on Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 1,900 per share.

The brokerage expects Varun Beverages to see strong growth going forward due to strategic investment, making new acquisitions, successful completion of the strategic acquisition of the Beverage Company (BevCo) in South Africa marking its entry into the African region, increasing its presence in the domestic market and looking for export opportunities.

In the past one year, the shares of Varun Beverages have gained 65.2 per cent against BSE Sensex's rise of 22 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

VBL sees profit booking after Q2CY24 results meet estimates; stock down 6%

PepsiCo India's profit at Rs 200 cr during Apr-Dec, revenue at Rs 5,794 cr

PepsiCo India revenue in Apr-Dec 2023 at Rs 5,954 cr, profit at Rs 217 cr

VBL, MRPL among top picks of Anand Rathi for July 04; check key levels here

Nestle, VBL, Godrej Cons: Nuvama picks these FMCG stocks on robust outlook

Topics :Varun Beverages sharesVarun BeveragesBuzzing stocksstock market tradingS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyStock Split

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story