Kirloskar Oil Engines shares rose 4.9 per cent in trade on Thursday, April 3, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹765.5 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company signed a project sanction order under Make – I, for the design and development of a 6MW Medium Speed Marine Diesel Engine for the Indian Navy.

Around 1:40 PM, Kirloskar Oil Engines share price was up 2.7 per cent at ₹748.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 76,484.7. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,872.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,450 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹544.15 per share.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 300 pts to 76,300 after Trump's 27% tariff levy; IT down 4% The prototype diesel engine will have an indigenous content of over 50 per cent and will be developed at a cost of ₹270 crore with 70 per cent funding from the Government of India.

Under this order, Kirloskar Oil Engines will design and develop in-house, medium-speed engines, scalable from 3 MW to 10 MW, and the developed engines will be used for Main Propulsion and Power Generation on ships of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Currently, most of these engines are imported and this project is a significant step in the Government of India’s vision of indigenisation and achieving self-reliance in marine engine development in this country.

The design and development of the project will be done indigenously, by the research and development (R&D) teams of Kirloskar Oil Engines.

Also Read

ALSO READ | Here are 5 IT stocks that you can still bet on despite US recession fears ‘We are honoured to be selected by the Indian Navy for this prestigious project and to have the opportunity to contribute to the building of our nation. This is a proud moment for all of us at Kirloskar Oil Engines, and I am sure that with the technical and R&D strength that we have, we will be able to deliver yet another world class product to the Indian Navy. We would like to thank the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy, for their support and guidance," said Gauri Kirloskar, managing director, Kirloskar Oil Engines.

With over 75 years of expertise, Kirloskar Oil Engines is a leader in the manufacturing of internal combustion engines, generator sets and farm equipment with a sizable presence in international markets. It also manufactures world class engines for construction, railways, fire fighting & mining equipment. It specialises in manufacturing air-cooled and liquid-cooled engines for industrial applications & generator sets across a wide range of power outputs (3 kW to 10 MW).