Home / Markets / News / KPI Green Energy shares surge 5% on securing ₹3,200-cr sanction from SBI

KPI Green Energy shares surge 5% on securing ₹3,200-cr sanction from SBI

KPI Green Energy shares rose 5 per cent after it secured credit worth ₹3,200 crore from the SBI for its solar and hybrid projects in Gujarat

KPI Green Energy
(Image: X)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of KPI Green Energy rallied over 5 per cent on Thursday after it secured a sanction worth ₹3,200 crore from the State Bank of India for its solar and hybrid projects in Gujarat. 
 
The power generation firm's stock rose as much as 5.05 per cent during the day to ₹488.6 per share, the biggest intraday rise since August 11 this year. KPI Green's stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹475 apiece, compared to a 0.05 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 09:56 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak. The counter has fallen 13 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. KPI Green Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,314.50 crore.   Track Stock Market Live Updates

KPI Green Energy secures ₹3,200-crore SBI sanction 

KPI Green Energy has received a sanction of ₹3,200 crore from State Bank of India’s Project Finance and Structuring Business Unit (PF&SBU) to part-finance its solar and hybrid independent power producer (IPP) projects in Gujarat. The sanction includes both fund-based and non-fund-based facilities, the company said in an exchange filing. 
 
The funding will support two key projects under the company's IPP portfolio: a 250 megawatt (AC) / 350 megawatt peak (DC) solar power project, and a 370 megawatt hybrid project comprising 557 megawatt peak solar and 124.20 megawatt wind capacity.
 
Both projects, located in Bharuch and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat, are backed by 25-year power purchase agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). "Upon commissioning, these projects will make a substantial contribution to KP Group's 10 GW target by 2030."
 
"Financing is a critical enabler of large-scale infrastructure, and this partnership empowers us to accelerate capacity addition under India’s renewable transition," Faruk Patel, chairman & managing director at KPI Green Energy. "With over 1 GWp of new capacity being developed, we will significantly expand our operational portfolio, strengthen annuity income streams, and create long term value for all stakeholders." 
 
KPI Green Energy is a multi-dimensional solar energy player with interests in power generation as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) turnkey solutions for Captive Power Producers (CPP) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services.

First green bond listing

KPI Green Energy, earlier this month, announced the successful listing of its inaugural green bond worth ₹670 crore on the National Stock Exchange of India. The five-year bond carries an annual coupon rate of 8.50 per cent with a quarterly amortisation profile.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs in green; metal shares shine, auto drag

Ivalue Infosolutions shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 5% discount

Motilal Oswal sees re-rating potential for PSU banks; SBI, PNB top bets

Asian stocks pause as month-end flows loom, yen weakens against euro

Rupee extends gains even as FPI selloff continues; opens at 88.62/$

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensexsolar plantsolar power projects

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story