KPI Green Energy shares surge 5% on securing ₹3,200-cr sanction from SBI

Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak. The counter has fallen 13 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. KPI Green Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,314.50 crore.

KPI Green Energy secures ₹3,200-crore SBI sanction

KPI Green Energy has received a sanction of ₹3,200 crore from State Bank of India’s Project Finance and Structuring Business Unit (PF&SBU) to part-finance its solar and hybrid independent power producer (IPP) projects in Gujarat. The sanction includes both fund-based and non-fund-based facilities, the company said in an exchange filing.

The funding will support two key projects under the company's IPP portfolio: a 250 megawatt (AC) / 350 megawatt peak (DC) solar power project, and a 370 megawatt hybrid project comprising 557 megawatt peak solar and 124.20 megawatt wind capacity.

Both projects, located in Bharuch and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat, are backed by 25-year power purchase agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). "Upon commissioning, these projects will make a substantial contribution to KP Group's 10 GW target by 2030."