Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may slip for 5th day; Jinkusha, Trualt IPOs in focus
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets witnessed a mixed start on Thursday, as investors reacted to continued sell-offs in major tech stocks on Wall Street
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, September 25, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to open lower on Thursday as worries over US H-1B visa rules continue to loom. Additionally, persistent foreign outflows are overshadowing hopes of a consumption boost despite the GST reforms and festive-season.
At 08:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 44.5 points lower at 25,075 levels.
Asian markets witnessed a mixed start on Thursday, as investors reacted to continued sell-offs in major tech stocks on Wall Street, including Nvidia and Oracle, for the second day in a row. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down around 0.1 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI Index was down 0.25 per cent.
US stocks ended lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors took profits with major indexes hovering near record highs. The decline followed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who pointed to possibly overvalued stock prices, and came ahead of an upcoming inflation report later in the week. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.33 per cent, S&P 500 ended 0.28 per cent down, and Dow Jones fell around 0.37 per cent.
IPO Corner
In the mainboard segment, IPOs of Jinkushal Industries and Trualt Bioenergy will open for public subscription today. Jain Resource Recycling IPO, BMW Ventures IPO, and Epack Prefab Technologies IPO will enter their second day. IPOs of Seshaasai Technologies, Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, and Solarworld Energy Solutions will close for bidding. Additionally, Ivalue Infosolutions will make its debut on the exchanges.
In the SME IPO space, five new public issue will open for public subscription including Bhavik Enterprises, Chatterbox Technologies, Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products, Earkart, and Telge Projects. IPOs of Praruh Technologies, Gurunanak Agriculture India, Justo Realfintech, and Systematic Industries will open for bidding. Additionally, six IPOs will close for public susbcription including BharatRohan Airborne Innovations, Aptus Pharma, True Colors, Matrix Geo Solutions, NSB BPO Solutions, and Ecoline Exim.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
-- Nifty is set for a volatile Thursday as bears look to retain control amid Powell’s stagflation warning, a weak rupee near 88.5, and FIIs offloading Rs 19,459.80 crore in September. With Trump’s steep tariffs and new $100,000 H-1B visa fee weighing on sentiment, Nifty faces strong resistance at 25,300.
-- Stocks in focus include Tata Motors (-2.62 per cent) on JLR’s cyberattack-driven shutdown, Minda Corp (+8.34 per cent) on its ambitious Vision 2030, L&T (+0.45 per cent) on a defence partnership with BEL, and Bajaj Electricals (+2.51 per cent) on acquiring Morphy Richards brand rights.
-- Preferred trades: Nifty sell between 25,125-25,150 (targets 25,000/24,900) and Bank Nifty sell between 55,300–55,500 (targets 54,750/54,500). Stock pick of the day: Bharti Airtel (CMP Rs 1,931), with targets up to Rs 2,047 on momentum play.
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trualt Bioenergy opens with 16% GMP: Should you invest in ethanol giant?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ethanol producer Trualt Bioenergy opens for public subscription today. The company aims to raise ₹839 crore through its maiden offering, which comprises a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of the company’s shares.
Ahead of the IPO opening, Trualt Bioenergy announced that it had raised ₹252 crore from anchor investors, with bidding concluding on September 24. The anchor book attracted participation from both domestic and foreign investors. Notable participants included Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance Company, Societe Generale, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's software exports race ahead, but listed IT firms fall behind
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the country’s balance of payments (BoP), along with annual disclosures from listed IT services companies, highlight a growing gap in software export growth. While RBI figures indicate strong double-digit growth in India’s software services exports, publicly listed IT firms have reported only modest, low single-digit increases in both foreign exchange revenues and net sales.
According to the RBI, India’s software exports rose 12.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $180.6 billion in FY25. In comparison, the combined forex revenues of 64 listed IT services companies -- including firms from the BSE500, BSE Midcap, and BSE Small Cap indices -- grew just 3.8 per cent to $69.6 billion. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Tyres, Deepak Fert among top stocks to buy today; check key levels
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Syrma SGS Technology is exhibiting a strong bullish structure with a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows (HH & HL) on the daily timeframe, while Deepak Fertilisers has given a breakout from the falling parallel channel on the daily timeframe, signaling a shift in trend from corrective to bullish. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharmaceutical: Domestic, innovation push eyed; Nuvama maintains 'Hold'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) has reiterated its ‘Hold’ rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) with a target price of ₹1,830, citing a cautious stance despite the company’s domestic and innovation-led growth levers. Analysts said their call is based on the company’s ongoing management changes, field force expansion plans, and early traction in its US innovative business. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HSBC upgrades India to overweight; Kotak sees limited gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at HSBC have upgraded Indian stock markets to ‘overweight’ rating from ‘neutral’ earlier, while analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) see limited headroom in the next 12 – 15 months with earnings growth being partly offset by lower multiples. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi hikes custodian net worth requirement to ₹75 cr for risk management
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi has raised the minimum net worth requirement for custodians to ₹75 crore from ₹50 crore at present in a bid to strengthen risk management systems. Existing custodians can achieve new networth requirements within three years. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs, Morgan, others buy 5% stake in Akzo Nobel for ₹765 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and other entities picked up a 5 per cent stake in Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel India for nearly Rs 765 crore through open market transactions on Wednesday. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 3,358.80 apiece. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Polycab India, Waaree Energies, Tata Steel, Coromandel International, Akzo Nobel, Lupin and Glenmark Pharma, among others, are the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty may take a breather; Tata Steel, Power Grid among top stocks to buy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Looking ahead, a temporary breather cannot be ruled out, with immediate support placed around 24,900–25,000; however, the upside is likely to stay capped until private banks and IT show signs of recovery. Analysts recommend a 'Buy' on Jindal Steel, Power Grid and Tata Consumer Products. READ MORE
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy's Rapido stake sale to help up cash kitty, but concerns remain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In April 2022, Swiggy had acquired a 12 per cent stake in Rapido (unlisted) for ₹1,000 crore and it announced that it has sold that 12 per cent stake in Rapido to Prosus and Westbridge to raise ₹2,400 crore. This monetisation raises the cash balances of Swiggy and gives it financial resources to continue to invest in its quick commerce (qcom) Instamart business. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices fall on profit booking
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices fell as investors booked profits after a surge to a seven-week high in the previous session. The benchmark WTI Cride was down 0.4 per cent at $64.72 per barrel.
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SME listing euphoria fades in 2025 as regulatory oversight sharpens
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The listing-day euphoria among India's small and medium enterprises (SME) seem to be losing steam, with debut-day losses rising sharply in calendar year 2025 amid tighter regulatory oversight. Of the 165 companies that have cumulatively mobilised ₹8,192 crore on SME platforms on the national bourses, 61 companies (37 per cent) ended below the issue price on their listing day this year. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Breakout stocks to buy today, Sep 25: NTPC, Amber, Tata Consumer
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over the past four months, NTPC has been in a consolidation phase, holding firmly above its weekly 89-DEMA, while Amber Enterprises continues to exhibit a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher tops and higher bottoms. Tata Consumer has retested its breakout from a falling supply trendline with strong follow-through volumes, confirming the breakout’s validity. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog
First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:11 AM IST