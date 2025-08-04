KPI Green Energy up 3% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand

KPI Green Energy shares rose 2.7 per cent in trade on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹537.5 per share on BSE.

At 1:08 PM, KPI Green Energy share price was up 2.03 per cent at ₹533.7 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was 0.5 per cent higher at 81,004.57.

Why were KPI Green Energy shares buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company received approval to energize 76.22 MW of solar and wind-solar hybrid projects for our clients, including our subsidiary Sun Drops Energia.

"We are pleased to announce that we have received charging/energisation approval for 76.22 MW of Solar and Wind-Solar Hybrid power projects under our CPP business segment. These projects have been developed for the esteemed client of KPI Green Energy Limited and Sun Drops Energia Private Limited, subsidiary of the company," the filing read.

It added: The charging approval has been received in the name of the respective clients. Recently, the company received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named KPIN Clean Power Four LLP. The main objective of the SPV is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sell, and supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy, or other renewable sources of energy. KPI Green Energy contributed ₹99,000, while ₹1,000 was contributed by KPark Sunbeat Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company in the whole process.

The company also got a letter of intent (LoI) recently from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). The order is to develop 150 MW grid connected Wind Power Projects. A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GUVNL shall be executed upon obtaining the requisite approval from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC), according to the filing. The company will announce its Q1 results on August 5, 2025. In Q4, KPI Green Energy's net profit more than doubled to ₹104.18 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to ₹43.04 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year.