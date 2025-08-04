Sensex, Nifty inch up amid RBI MPC policy meet; shrugs off global jitters

Sectorally, Nifty Auto was among the top-performing sectoral indices, trading at 23,745.2, up by 1.43 per cent. Nifty Metal witnessed a sharper surge of 1.48 per cent, quoting 9,237.25 level. On the other hand, Nifty Energy was among the worst-performing sectoral indices, down by 0.33 per cent, trading at 34,772.7 level.

That apart, Powergrid was the worst-performing stock from the Sensex pack after the company reported a 2.5 per cent slip in its net profit figure during the quarter under review to ₹3,630.58 crore.

Uncertainty looms

D-street analysts believe that in the current scenario guessing price movements might become difficult due to a lack of concrete directional cues in the market.

While the RBI MPC's interest rate decision will likely have a likely impact on the investor mood at home, any adjustments in the current 25 per cent tariff rate imposed by the US on Indian imports will greatly impact the market sentiment. As of now, the extended deadline for tariff imposition is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025.