Sensex, Nifty inch up amid RBI MPC policy meet; shrugs off global jitters

Sectorally, Nifty Auto was among the top-performing sectoral indices, trading at 23,745.2, up by 1.43 per cent.

Nifty Auto advanced over 1.6 per cent, up by 373 points after TVS Motors and Hero MotoCorp released their Q1FY26 earnings
Harshita Dudeja New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Stock market today: Benchmark equity indices edged up higher on Monday, ignoring Wall Street jitters as investors shifted focus on the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, which started today August 04. The RBI will announce its policy decision on August 6.
 
At 11:35 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 80,887.90 level, up by 287 points or 0.36 per cent. Whereas, Nifty50 was trading at 24,669.40, up by 101 points or 0.41 per cent. 
From the Sensex pack, majority of stocks were trading in the green territory, with Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports and Reliance among the top gainers. On the flip side, Powergrid, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Eternal (Zomato), Infosys and HUL were among the top laggards.  Broader markets were also trading in the positive zone. The Nifty Midcap 100 was up by 0.35 per cent, quoting 56,836.05 level. The Nifty Smallcap index was trading at 17,716.3, up by 0.27 per cent.
 
Sectorally, Nifty Auto was among the top-performing sectoral indices, trading at 23,745.2, up by 1.43 per cent. Nifty Metal witnessed a sharper surge of 1.48 per cent, quoting 9,237.25 level. On the other hand, Nifty Energy was among the worst-performing sectoral indices, down by 0.33 per cent, trading at 34,772.7 level.  CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Sector check

Nifty Auto advanced over 1.6 per cent, up by 373 points after TVS Motors and Hero MotoCorp released their Q1FY26 earnings. The index hit an intraday high of 23,792.85 level. The shares of the former company were trading at ₹2,951.80, up by 3.2 per cent. Whereas Hero MotoCorp shares witnessed a similar rise of over 3 per cent, trading at ₹4,451.10 on the National Stock Exchange.  Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG experienced a mixed trend, after experiencing robust investor attention last week. The index was trading at 56,140.95, down by 56 points or 0.10 per cent. This flat movement came on the back of consumer goods giant, ITC's recent results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26), which saw a mixed response from analysts after the company reported a single-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 3 per cent in net profit figure to ₹5,244 crore. ITC shares were trading at ₹418.60, up by 0.5 per cent.  Reliance Industries was the single biggest mover from the Sensex pack, trading at ₹1,414.8, up by more than 1.5 per cent. 
   
That apart, Powergrid was the worst-performing stock from the Sensex pack after the company reported a 2.5 per cent slip in its net profit figure during the quarter under review to ₹3,630.58 crore.  ALSO READ | ITC vs HUL: Technical charts weigh in favour of this FMCG stock; check why

Uncertainty looms

D-street analysts believe that in the current scenario guessing price movements might become difficult due to a lack of concrete directional cues in the market.
 
While the RBI MPC's interest rate decision will likely have a likely impact on the investor mood at home, any adjustments in the current 25 per cent tariff rate imposed by the US on Indian imports will greatly impact the market sentiment. As of now, the extended deadline for tariff imposition is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025.
 
"In the near-term the market is in unchartered territory. A clear direction will emerge on news surrounding the US-India trade deal happening after the next round of trade negotiations. A deal with a tariff of 20 per cent or below will be positive from the market perspective. If this doesn’t happen, and the 25 per cent tariff remains, the market is likely to drift down since it will impact India’s growth and corporate earnings making it difficult to justify the current elevated valuations," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.
 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

