KPR Mill share price falls 7% as 11 million shares change hands on BSE

KPR Mill shares slipped 7.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹1,140.1 per share on BSE amid heavy volume. On BSE, over 11 million shares changed hands around 9:15 AM.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Around the same time, KPR Mill share price was down 6.44 per cent at ₹1,151 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 81,316.9. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹39,342.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,395.4 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹744.8 per share.

KPR Mill block deal reports

Promoters KP Ramasamy, KPD Sigamani, and P Nataraj were likely to sell up to 3.2 per cent stake in the company via block deals, according to reports.

As of quarter ending March 2025, KP Ramasamy held 20.34 per cent stake in the company. Similarly, KPD Sigamani and P Nataraj also held 20.34 per cent stake each.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today Other individual promoters include Parvathi K R, Radhamani D, Jayanthi N, Uma Sekar, and Kalpana Anand.

Also Read

KPR Mill Q4 results 2025

The company announced its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on May 9, 2025. The company's consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹204.55 crore as compared to ₹213.61 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1768.98 crore for Q4 against ₹1696.72 crore a year ago. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹343.84 crore as compared to ₹346.96 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margin for the quarter came in at 19.3 per cent against 20.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

About KPR Mill

KPR Mill has diversified business spanning across Yarn, Fabrics, Garments and White Crystal Sugar. KPR has earned a great deal of experience over the last 40 years to produce an indelible mark in the textile landscape.

The company manufactures a product range of textile varieties such as Readymade Knitted Apparel; Fabrics; Compact, Melange, Carded, Polyester, and Combed Yarn.