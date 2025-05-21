Q4 results today: IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, ONGC on May 21; see full list

IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, NTPC Green, Power Finance Corporation, ONGC, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and Colgate Palmolive (India) will be among more than 120 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday, May 21. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
IRCON International, H.G Infra Engineering, Oil India, Star Cement, VA Tech Wabag and others will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today.
IndiGo Q4 results preview
Analysts expect InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo to report strong revenue growth, driven by higher passenger load factors and improved yields. The airline has benefited from sustained travel demand and operational efficiency, which are likely to reflect positively in its quarterly results.
Also Read
InterGlobe Aviation also announced that its Board will consider a dividend payout for IndiGo shareholders during its meeting on May 21.
IndiGo shares have rallied 22.2 per cent so far in calendar year 2025, significantly outperforming the benchmark BSE Sensex, which has risen around 4 per cent in the same period.
IndusInd Bank Q4 results preview
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank is expected to report a net loss for Q4FY25, as it grapples with the impact of multiple accounting lapses. The bank is facing a ₹2,000 crore hit to its profit and loss account, stemming from discrepancies uncovered in its derivatives portfolio.
The earnings report will be closely watched by investors for management commentary and any further disclosures related to the accounting issues.
Market overview May 21
Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, May 20. The BSE Sensex dropped 872.98 points, or 1.06 per cent, to end at 81,186.44, after trading in a range of 82,250.42 to 81,153.70 during the session. The Nifty50 also declined significantly, losing 261.55 points, or 1.05 per cent, to settle at 24,683.90.
The sharp selloff was largely driven by heavy foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, which crossed ₹10,000 crore for the day.
Today, Wednesday, May 21, markets are expected to open on a cautious note. Key factors likely to influence sentiment include ongoing Q4FY25 earnings announcements, developments in the US-India trade deal, continued FII activity, and global market trends.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 21
- ABC India Ltd.
- ACE Edutrend Ltd.
- Aartech Solonics Ltd.
- AksharChem India Ltd.
- Ardi Investments & Trading Company Ltd.
- Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd.
- Ashish Polyplast Ltd.
- Astral Ltd.
- Baba Arts Ltd.
- Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd.
- Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.
- Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.
- Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
- Binayak Tex Processors Ltd.
- Birla Cable Ltd.
- Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd.
- Borosil Scientific Ltd.
- Chartered Logistics Ltd.
- Citizen Infoline Ltd.
- Cochin Minerals & Rutiles Ltd.
- Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd.
- Cubical Financial Services Ltd.
- Cupid Ltd.
- Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.
- Disa India Ltd.
- Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
- El Forge Ltd.
- Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
- Ester Industries Ltd.
- Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd.
- Gallantt Ispat Ltd.
- GeeCee Ventures Ltd.
- Genpharmasec Ltd.
- Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
- Global Infratech & Finance Ltd.
- GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
- Goenka Business & Finance Ltd.
- Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd.
- Gokaldas Exports Ltd.
- Goyal Aluminiums Ltd.
- Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.
- H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd.
- Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd.
- Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.
- Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.
- India Steel Works Ltd.
- Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.
- Indusind Bank Ltd.
- Interarch Building Solutions Ltd.
- InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
- Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd.
- IRCON International Ltd.
- KIC Metaliks Ltd.
- Kalyan Capitals Ltd.
- Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.
- Kesar India Ltd.
- Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd.
- KIFS Financial Services Ltd.
- Kilburn Engineering Ltd.
- Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.
- Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd.
- Mahip Industries Ltd.
- Mankind Pharma Ltd.
- Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd.
- Medi Caps Ltd.
- Moschip Technologies Ltd.
- Motisons Jewellers Ltd.
- Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.
- National Aluminium Company Ltd.
- Natraj Proteins Ltd.
- Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd.
- Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.
- Nirlon Ltd.
- Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.
- NTPC Green Energy Ltd.
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
- Oil India Ltd.
- Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.
- Oswal Greentech Ltd.
- Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.
- Pecos Hotels and Pubs Ltd.
- Pervasive Commodities Ltd.
- Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
- Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.
- Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.
- Quadrant Televentures Ltd.
- R K Swamy Ltd.
- Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
- Ramco Systems Ltd.
- Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.
- Remsons Industries Ltd.
- Restile Ceramics Ltd.
- Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd.
- Ritesh International Ltd.
- RR MetalMakers India Ltd.
- RRP Semiconductor Ltd.
- Rupa & Company Ltd.
- Sarvamangal Mercantile Company Ltd.
- SBC Exports Ltd.
- Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd.
- Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.
- Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.
- Simplex Realty Ltd.
- Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd.
- Star Cement Ltd.
- Stove Kraft Ltd.
- Sunil Industries Ltd.
- Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd.
- T T Ltd.
- Tashi India Ltd.
- TeamLease Services Ltd.
- Transvoy Logistics India Ltd.
- Trident Ltd.
- TTI Enterprise Ltd.
- Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.
- Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.
- UNO Minda Ltd.
- Urja Global Ltd.
- VA Tech Wabag Ltd.
- Vaibhav Global Ltd.
- Visaka Industries Ltd.
- Vishal Fabrics Ltd.
- Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.
- VRL Logistics Ltd.
- West Leisure Resorts Ltd.
- Xchanging Solutions Ltd.