KSB shares zoom 11% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 11% YoY

KSB shares jumped 10.5 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹794.1 per share. At 10:44 AM, KSB’s share price was trading 9.45 per cent higher at ₹786.35. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 82,446.34.

The buying on the counter came after the company posted its December quarter (Q4FY25) results

KSB Q4 results

In Q4, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹81 crore, as compared to ₹73 crore a year ago, up 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹784 crore, compared to ₹726.4 crore, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company's total income stood at ₹800.4 crore, as compared to ₹736.6 crore a year ago, and total expenses came in at ₹678 crore, compared to ₹624.8 crore Y-o-Y. KSB dividend payout The company's board has recommended the final dividend of ₹4.4 or 220 per cent per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each, for the financial year ended on December 31, 2025. The said final dividend shall be subject to approval by the members at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM of the company will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, according to the filing.