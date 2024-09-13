Kulwant Singh takes charge as Executive Director of regulatory body IBBI

Kulwant Singh, a 1999 batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, has taken charge as Executive Director of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), according to a release.

Earlier, Singh has served as the Director General of Audit, East Coast Railway.

"Kulwant Singh took charge as Executive Director, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), on 11th September 2024," a release dated September 11 by the IBBI said.

Singh has a graduate degree in law. He has completed more than 25 years in various capacities in the office of Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG).