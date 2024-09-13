Sebi disposes of case against NSE, its former employees in co-location case

Sebi on Friday dismissed regulatory violation charges against the NSE and its seven former employees, including Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, in the matter of the co-location facility, citing the absence of sufficient evidence.

"Due to the absence of sufficient material/evidence/objective facts on record in this case, the test of preponderance of probability' fails to produce enough justification for the establishment of collusion/connivance between OPG and its directors with Noticees (NSE and its seven employees)," Seb said in its 83-page order.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apart from NSE, Ramkrishna and Narain, Sebi has dropped charges against Anand Subramanian, Ravindra Apte, Umesh Jain, Mahesh Soparkar and Deviprasad Singh.