L&T Finance shares plunge 8% post Q4 earnings; results breakdown here

Shares of L&T Finance Ltd. plunged over 8 per cent in Monday's intraday trade, even after it reported a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the final quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

L&T Finance stock fell as much as 8.55 per cent during the day to ₹158.2 per share, the worst intraday session since April 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.64 per cent lower at ₹168 apiece, compared to a 1.22 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 12:43 PM.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,000 pts to 80,200 led by RIL, Sun Pharma, SBI; Oil, PSB gain The company's scrip extended its decline to day three on Monday. Before the crash in the stock today, it recovered by about 30 per cent from its lows of ₹139 per share, earlier this month. The stock has risen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 2.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. L&T Finance has a total market capitalisation of ₹41,414.81 crore.

L&T Finance Q4FY25 results

The non-bank lender reported a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹636 crore for the January-March quarter of 2024-25. The company had earned a net profit of ₹554 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Also Read

During the quarter, the NBFC's total income increased to ₹4,027 crore from ₹3,676 crore a year ago. Interest income grew to ₹3,750 crore during the period under review, from ₹3,323 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Retail disbursements rose to Rs 14,899 crore as compared to Rs 15,044 crore in the last quarter of the previous year.

L&T Finance foray into gold loans

The lender intends to enter the gold loan segment and has signed a business transfer agreement with Paul Merchants Finance Private Limited for the proposed acquisition of their gold loan business undertaking through a slump sale on a going-concern basis, subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.