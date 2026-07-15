L&T Technology Services leads ER&D pack as Tata Elxsi stumbles in Q1

Even as the software engineering research and development (ER&D) space saw an earnings warning from KPIT Technologies and margin compression at Tata Elxsi in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27), L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a healthy performance during the quarter.

KPIT projected a 1 per cent year-on-year decline in dollar revenue and a sharp sequential drop in operating and net profit margins. Elxsi’s earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin slid 346 basis points (bps) sequentially. LTTS, however, reported healthy revenue growth, while its margins also expanded on a sequential basis.

While Elxsi’s stock is down 4.5 per cent and KPIT has lost 22 per cent since its profit warning two weeks ago, LTTS gained 6.7 per cent in trade on Wednesday. Led by the sustainability business and a recovery in the mobility segment, LTTS reported strong constant currency revenue growth of 1.5 per cent sequentially. While the sustainability business grew 4.3 per cent, extending the momentum seen over the past seven quarters, the mobility segment rose 2.3 per cent, helping offset weakness in the technology segment. Ebit margin improved 47 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 15.7 per cent, aided by a better business mix and operational discipline.