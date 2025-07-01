Home / Markets / News / Last day! Neetu Yoshi IPO ends today; Subscription rises 6.5x, GMP up 33%

Last day! Neetu Yoshi IPO ends today; Subscription rises 6.5x, GMP up 33%

Neetu Yoshi IPO Day 3 subscription status: The public issue has received bids for 4,47,36,000 shares against 68,32,000 shares on offer, resulting in oversubscription of around 6.55 times

IPO
IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Neetu Yoshi IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the Neetu Yoshi public issue is set to conclude today, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The SME offering, valued at around ₹7.04 crore , has received a muted response from investors so far. 
 
As of 10:45 AM on Tuesday, Neetu Yoshi IPO has received bids for 4,47,36,000 shares against 68,32,000 shares on offer, resulting in oversubscription of around 6.55 times.

Neetu Yoshi IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Neetu were trading at ₹100, commanding a grey market premium of ₹25 or 33.34 per cent compared to the upper end price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets  Check Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment Status

Neetu Yoshi IPO details

The SME public issue comprises a fresh issue of 10.27 million equity shares to raise ₹77.04 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. After the closing of subscription, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Shares of Neetu Yoshi are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, July 4, 2025. 
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹71 to ₹75, with the lot size at 1,600 equity shares. A retail investor would need a minimum investment amount of ₹1,20,000 to bid for at least one lot at the upper end price. For high net-worth individuals, minimum investment amount required is ₹2,40,000 for two lots.
 
Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Horizon Management is the sole-book running lead manager. 

Neetu Yoshi IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus, the company intends to use ₹50.78 crore from the net issue proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Neetu Yoshi 

Incorported in January 2020, Neetu Yoshi is involved in the manufacturing of customised products in different grades of ferrous metallurgical products. The company's product portfolio comprises mild steel, spheroidal graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel, ranging from 0.2 kg to 500 kg. It is an RDSO certified vendor for Indian Railways. The company provides Indian Railways with components like braking solutions, suspensions, propulsion aids, and coupling attachments for trains. Neetu Yoshi operates a manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raymond Realty share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing weak on BSE

Here's why KSB Ltd share price jumped 5% in trade today; details

ESAF Small Finance shares rise 3% on sale of NPAs worth ₹733 crore to ARC

Apollo Hospitals shares hit record on plan to list pharmacy, digital biz

This smallcap media company's stock zoomed 15% in trade; check all details

Topics :Stock MarketSME IPOsIPOsMarketsinitial public offerings

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story