Last day! Neetu Yoshi IPO ends today; Subscription rises 6.5x, GMP up 33%
Neetu Yoshi IPO Day 3 subscription status: The public issue has received bids for 4,47,36,000 shares against 68,32,000 shares on offer, resulting in oversubscription of around 6.55 timesSI Reporter New Delhi
Neetu Yoshi IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the Neetu Yoshi public issue is set to conclude today, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The SME offering, valued at around ₹7.04 crore , has received a muted response from investors so far.
As of 10:45 AM on Tuesday, Neetu Yoshi IPO has received bids for 4,47,36,000 shares against 68,32,000 shares on offer, resulting in oversubscription of around 6.55 times.
Neetu Yoshi IPO grey market premium (GMP)
The unlisted shares of Neetu were trading at ₹100, commanding a grey market premium of ₹25 or 33.34 per cent compared to the upper end price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets Check Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment Status
Neetu Yoshi IPO details
The SME public issue comprises a fresh issue of 10.27 million equity shares to raise ₹77.04 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. After the closing of subscription, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Shares of Neetu Yoshi are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, July 4, 2025.
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹71 to ₹75, with the lot size at 1,600 equity shares. A retail investor would need a minimum investment amount of ₹1,20,000 to bid for at least one lot at the upper end price. For high net-worth individuals, minimum investment amount required is ₹2,40,000 for two lots.
Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Horizon Management is the sole-book running lead manager.
Neetu Yoshi IPO objective
According to the red herring prospectus, the company intends to use ₹50.78 crore from the net issue proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Neetu Yoshi
Incorported in January 2020, Neetu Yoshi is involved in the manufacturing of customised products in different grades of ferrous metallurgical products. The company's product portfolio comprises mild steel, spheroidal graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel, ranging from 0.2 kg to 500 kg. It is an RDSO certified vendor for Indian Railways. The company provides Indian Railways with components like braking solutions, suspensions, propulsion aids, and coupling attachments for trains. Neetu Yoshi operates a manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand.
