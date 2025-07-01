Last day! Neetu Yoshi IPO ends today; Subscription rises 6.5x, GMP up 33%

Neetu Yoshi IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the Neetu Yoshi public issue is set to conclude today, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The SME offering, valued at around ₹7.04 crore , has received a muted response from investors so far.

As of 10:45 AM on Tuesday, Neetu Yoshi IPO has received bids for 4,47,36,000 shares against 68,32,000 shares on offer, resulting in oversubscription of around 6.55 times.

Neetu Yoshi IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Neetu were trading at ₹100, commanding a grey market premium of ₹25 or 33.34 per cent compared to the upper end price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets

Neetu Yoshi IPO details The SME public issue comprises a fresh issue of 10.27 million equity shares to raise ₹77.04 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. After the closing of subscription, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Shares of Neetu Yoshi are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, July 4, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹71 to ₹75, with the lot size at 1,600 equity shares. A retail investor would need a minimum investment amount of ₹1,20,000 to bid for at least one lot at the upper end price. For high net-worth individuals, minimum investment amount required is ₹2,40,000 for two lots.