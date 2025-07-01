Raymond Realty share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing weak on BSE

Raymond Realty listing today: Raymond Realty shares rallied 5 per cent on the BSE, to hit an intraday high of ₹1,055.20 per share. The shares made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, listing at ₹1,005, against its discovered price of ₹1,031.30 on the BSE.

Raymond Realty shares, however, bounced back 10 per cent from their intraday low of ₹956.20.

Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Raymond Realty shares listed at ₹1,000, against its discovered price of ₹1,039.30, exchange data shows. The stock, later, bounced back 7 per cent to ₹1,050 from its intraday low of ₹ 980.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 10:20 AM, Raymond Realty shares were trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹1,040 on the BSE, and 4 per cent higher at ₹1,040 on the NSE. Around 640,000 equity shares have, together, changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far in trade. The equity shares of Raymond Realty have been listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T Group' of securities. The BSE said Raymond Realty scrip will be in 'trade-for-trade' segment for 10 trading days. T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.

Raymond Group demerger ALSO READ | Ellenbarrie Industrial shares list at 23% premium on BSE; tops GMP trend The demerger of Raymond Realty was completed on May 1, 2025, and the record date was May 14, 2025 for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of Raymond to whom the equity shares of Raymond Realty were to be allotted as per the terms of the Scheme. According to the scheme of arrangements, each shareholder of Raymond was to receive one share of Raymond Realty for every share held in Raymond. About Raymond Realty Raymond Realty has cemented its position amongst the home buyers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region. Raymond Realty stands as the crown jewel of Group's transformation—a net debt-free, pure-play real estate entity that has rapidly ascended to become one of the Top 5 developers in the MMR. Going forward, with a significant development pipeline, Raymond Realty is perfectly positioned to tap into India's urban renaissance, the management said.

During the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), the company's Real Estate business delivered a healthy quarterly performance with a revenue of ₹766 crore from ₹677 crore in Q4FY24, recording a growth of 13 per cent. It reported an Ebitda of ₹194 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹171 crore in Q4FY24, and an Ebitda margin of 25.3 per cent in Q4FY25. ALSO READ | Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: Stock debuts at 28% premium on BSE The management said the company expanded its portfolio through the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) route in Q4FY25, having signed two additional JDA's, in Mahim and Wadala, aggregating to ~ ₹6,800 crore. With this, Raymond Realty had a total of six projects outside Thane Land at the end of the March quarter.