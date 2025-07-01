ESAF Small Finance shares rise 3% on sale of NPAs worth ₹733 crore to ARC

Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank rose over 3 per cent on Tuesday after it completed the sale of non-performing assets (NPAs) and technically written-off loans, worth ₹733.4 crore.

Shares of the company saw their steepest intraday gain since June 23 last year. The counter has fallen 22.6 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. ESAF Small Finance Bank has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,675.65 crore.

ESAF Small Finance Bank completes sale of NPA

In an exchange filing on Monday, the small-cap lender said that it completed the sale of NPAs to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).

Upon conclusion of the Swiss Challenge Method, the bank has transferred the said portfolio, with an outstanding of ₹733.40 crore, to an ARC, for a consideration amounting to ₹73.34 crore, the statement said.

Last month, the lender said that its board had approved the sale of ₹735 crore worth of non-performing and written-off loans to ARCs.