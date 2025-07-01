Home / Markets / News / Apollo Hospitals shares hit record on plan to list pharmacy, digital biz

Apollo Hospitals shares hit record on plan to list pharmacy, digital biz

Apollo Hospitals surged over 4 per cent on plans to spin off and separately list its digital health and pharmacy unit

Apollo Hospitals
Apollo Hospitals' stock rose as much as 4.42 per cent
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. surged over 4 per cent to hit a record high on Tuesday, after the company said it will spin off and separately list its digital health and pharmacy unit within 18 to 21 months.
 
The hospital firm's stock rose as much as 4.42 per cent during the day to a life high of ₹7,569.5 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 3.5  per cent higher at ₹7,500 apiece, compared to a 0.22 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:46 AM. 
 
Shares of the company saw their steepest intraday gain since November 7 last year. The counter has fallen 2.8 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.08 trillion.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Apollo Hospitals to list digital health, pharmacy unit 

Apollo Hospitals plans to demerge its omnichannel pharmacy distribution, Apollo 24|7 digital platform, and remote telehealth division into a new entity, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Simultaneously, Keimed Pvt Ltd will be merged into the same entity. 
 
This move will allow Apollo Hospitals shareholders to directly own shares in the newly created, integrated healthcare entity, the company said in the statement. 
 
The combined company is projected to have revenues of approximately ₹16,300 crore in the financial year 2024–25. It aims to reach a revenue run-rate of ₹25,000 crore by the end of the financial year 2026-27, with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of ₹28,000 crore and targeted Ebitda margins of around 7 per cent, according to the investor presentation report. The listing of the entity is expected to take place within 18 to 21 months.  ALSO READ | This smallcap media company's stock zoomed 15% in trade; check all details 
Under the scheme, shareholders of AHEL will receive 195.2 shares of the new company for every 100 shares held in AHEL. 
 
In addition, subject to regulatory approvals, AHEL also plans to increase the new entity's stake in Apollo Pharmacies Ltd by acquiring the remaining 74.5 per cent stake in Apollo Medicals Pvt. Ltd (AMPL), of which APL is currently a wholly owned subsidiary.

JM Financial on Apollo Hospitals

With approximately 6,600 outlets, 1.4 times that of the second-largest player, the company operates the largest pharmacy network in India. The integration of the Apollo 24|7 online platform and the merger with Keimed are expected to accelerate growth, enabling expansion in online sales and strengthening of private label offerings, the brokerage said. 
 
With a better product mix, realisation of synergies, and increased operating leverage, segmental Ebitda margins are projected to improve from 1.8 per cent to 6.5 per cent by financial year 2027–28, supported by a top-line compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2 per cent between financial years 2024–25 and 2027–28, it said.   ALSO READ | Auto ancillary stock Gabriel India zooms 20%, up 42% in 6 days; here's why

Apollo Hospitals Q4 results 

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹389.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking a growth of nearly 54 per cent from ₹253.8 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24). 
 
Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹5,592.2 crore, up around 13.11 per cent from ₹4,943.9 crore in Q4 FY24. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose moderately from ₹5,526.9 crore in Q3 FY25.
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off highs, SMIDs in red; Raymond surges 7%, Gabriel India 20%

Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: Stock debuts at 28% premium on BSE

Ellenbarrie Industrial shares list at 23% premium on BSE; tops GMP trend

Rupee gains as dollar slump extends; opens 15 paise higher at 85.61/$

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsApollo Hospitals EnterprisehospitalsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexIndia healthcare

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story