Apollo Hospitals shares hit record on plan to list pharmacy, digital biz

Shares of the company saw their steepest intraday gain since November 7 last year. The counter has fallen 2.8 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.08 trillion.

The hospital firm's stock rose as much as 4.42 per cent during the day to a life high of ₹7,569.5 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 3.5 per cent higher at ₹7,500 apiece, compared to a 0.22 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:46 AM.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. surged over 4 per cent to hit a record high on Tuesday, after the company said it will spin off and separately list its digital health and pharmacy unit within 18 to 21 months.

Apollo Hospitals to list digital health, pharmacy unit

Apollo Hospitals plans to demerge its omnichannel pharmacy distribution, Apollo 24|7 digital platform, and remote telehealth division into a new entity, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Simultaneously, Keimed Pvt Ltd will be merged into the same entity.

This move will allow Apollo Hospitals shareholders to directly own shares in the newly created, integrated healthcare entity, the company said in the statement.