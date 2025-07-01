Apollo Hospitals shares hit record on plan to list pharmacy, digital biz

Shares of the company saw their steepest intraday gain since November 7 last year. The counter has fallen 2.8 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.08 trillion.

Apollo Hospitals to list digital health, pharmacy unit

Apollo Hospitals plans to demerge its omnichannel pharmacy distribution, Apollo 24|7 digital platform, and remote telehealth division into a new entity, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Simultaneously, Keimed Pvt Ltd will be merged into the same entity.

This move will allow Apollo Hospitals shareholders to directly own shares in the newly created, integrated healthcare entity, the company said in the statement.