This smallcap media company's stock zoomed 15% in trade; check all details

Prime Focus shares zoomed 15.2 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹160 per share on BSE. At 9:36 AM, Prime Focus share price was trading 8.03 per cent higher at ₹150 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 83,807.06. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹4,649.05 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹164.9 per share and 52-week low was at ₹85 per share.

In one year, Prime Focus shares have gained 4 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.

Why are Prime Focus shares rallying today?

The stock jumped after the company announced on Monday, after market hours, that its board will meet on Thursday, July 3, 2025, mulling the proposal for raising of funds.

According to the filing, the company is considering raising funds through preferential issues.