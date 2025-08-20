Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 2.9 times on second day of bidding

Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 2.9 times on second day of bidding

Gem Aromatics on Monday mobilised over ₹135 crore from anchor investors

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 85 lakh shares valued at ₹276.25 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Speciality ingredients manufacturer Gem Aromatics's ₹ 451-crore initial public offer garnered 2.90 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The three-day IPO received bids for 2,83,51,410 shares against 97,82,363 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Non-institutional investors category got subscribed 3.95 times, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 3.19 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part fetched 1.54 times subscription.

Gem Aromatics on Monday mobilised over ₹135 crore from anchor investors.

The ₹ 451-crore IPO will conclude on Thursday. The price band has been set at ₹ 309 to ₹ 325 per share.

 

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by Gem Aromatics for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Gem Aromatics is a manufacturer of speciality ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives, with over two decades of experience.

Its client portfolio includes names like Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Patanjali, SH Kelkar, Rossari Biotech, and Symrise.

The company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Gujarat.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

