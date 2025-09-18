Stocks to Watch today: YES Bank, Indosolar, Cochin Ship, Biocon, Havells

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, September 18, 2025: Domestic equities are set for a firm start, with benchmark Nifty50 eyeing the 25,500 mark, after the Domestic equities are set for a firm start, with benchmark Nifty50 eyeing the 25,500 mark, after the US Federal Reserve's rate cuts

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 82 points at 25,505 as of 7:55 AM.

The US Fed, led by Chair Jerome Powell, cut interest rates by 25 basis points and pencilled in two more reductions this year. Powell said that the labour market is showing growing signs of weakness, stating that revised job numbers mean it is no longer "very solid."

Equity benchmarks in Asia were mixed, taking cues from muted Wall Street reaction to rate cuts. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.87 per cent while China's CSI 300 was down 0.25 per cent, last checked.

Overnight, while the underlying contracts declined, the future contracts of key US indices advanced. The future contracts of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indexes both rose 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the dollar tumbled to a 43-month low, touching 96.21 levels, last seen in Feb 2022, after the Fed's rate cuts. Back home, on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex settled 313.02 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 82,693.71, while the Nifty50 rose 91.15 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 25,330.25. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: YES Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) said it agreed to acquire an additional 4.2 per cent stake in the lender from Carlyle-affiliate CA Basque Investments, bringing its stake in the Indian bank to 24.2 per cent. It had completed its planned 20 per cent stake purchase in YES Bank.

Indosolar: Promoter Waaree Energies said they would sell up to 6.1 million shares (14.66 per cent stake) via offer for sale on Sept. 18 and 19. The floor price was set at ₹500 per share. Cohance Lifesciences: Reports suggest promoter Jusmiral Holdings may offload up to 5.1 per cent stake in the company via block deals on Thursday at a floor price of ₹900 per share. Cochin Shipyard: The company signed a ₹200 crore contract with ONGC for dry dock and major lay-up repairs of a jack-up rig, with the project expected to be completed over a 12-month period.

Biocon Biologics: The company's subsidiary received US FDA approval for its denosumab biosimilars, along with being granted provisional interchangeability designation for the said biosimilars. Sunshield Chemicals: The company’s Rights Issue Committee approved the Letter of Offer for issuing up to 14,41,776 equity shares at ₹901 each, aggregating ₹129.9 crore, in a 10:51 ratio to eligible shareholders. AWL Agri Business: Adani Commodities LLP's proposed sale of up to 20 per cent stake in the company to Lence Pte Ltd at ₹275 per share has received approval from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation. LTIMindtree: The company partnered with Shopify to establish an AI-enabled Digital Commerce Centre of Excellence, aimed at helping global enterprises accelerate transformation, drive innovation at scale, and enhance online store management and growth.

JSW Steel: Through its subsidiary JSW Netherlands, the company will acquire an additional economic interest in M Res NSW HCC Pty Ltd for $60 million, raising its stake to 83.33 per cent. This will also increase its effective interest in Illawarra Metallurgical Coal to 30 per cent. Hyundai Motor: The company and the United Union of Hyundai Employees have signed a wage settlement for 2024-2027, effective April 1, 2024, offering an industry-best monthly salary hike of ₹31,000, structured over three years. Havells India: The firm received an allotment offer from RIICO, Alwar, for 1,58,200 sq. metres of additional land adjacent to its existing facility, to support the planned expansion of cable manufacturing capacities at its Alwar plant.