Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Laxmi Dental IPO Day 2; Subscription surpasses 7x, GMP zooms 33%

Laxmi Dental IPO Day 2; Subscription surpasses 7x, GMP zooms 33%

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have shown the highest enthusiasm, oversubscribing their reserved portion by 16.28 times

IPO
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Laxmi Dental IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Dental, which opened for public subscription on Monday, January 13, 2025, continues to attract overwhelming investor interest on its second day. The Rs 698-crore public offering is available at a price band of Rs 407–Rs 428 per share, with a lot size of 33 shares.
 
As of 10:44 AM on January 14, the IPO has been oversubscribed 7.35 times, receiving bids for 6,59,16,576 shares against the 89,70,371 shares on offer, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).  ALSO READ: Quadrant Future Tek share posts steady debut; lists at 29% premium 
 
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have shown the highest enthusiasm, oversubscribing their reserved portion by 16.28 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed with 15.81 times oversubscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have subscribed to only 0.14 times their reserved quota so far.
 
The strong response to the Laxmi Dental IPO is also reflected in the grey market, where the company’s unlisted shares are trading at Rs 570 apiece. This indicates a premium of Rs 142 or 33.18 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
 
The company has also received reviews for its public offering from brokerages, including Canara Bank Securities, and Deven Choksey Research. READ MORE
 
The Laxmi Dental IPO will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Investors can apply for a minimum of 33 shares at Rs 14,124 per lot and up to 14 lots or 462 shares, requiring Rs 1,97,736.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 450 pts to 76,800; BSE Mid, Smallcap gain, Metal, PSB up over 3%

Quadrant Future Tek share posts steady debut; lists at 29% premium

Standard Glass Lining Tech shares make decent debut, list at 26% premium

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tumbles 1,031pts, Nifty at 23,086; NSE Mid, SmallCap fall 4%

Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing forecast; What to expect on debut day?

 
The basis of allotment for Laxmi Dental IPO shares is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on Thursday, January 16, 2025, while shares are expected to be credited to successful bidders’ demat accounts by Friday, January 17, 2025.
 
Laxmi Dental shares are likely to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, January 20, 2025.
 
Laxmi Dental is an integrated dental products company that offers a range of dental products, including custom crowns and bridges, clear aligners, and pediatric dental products. Laxmi Dental operates a fully integrated model, handling the design, manufacturing, and distribution of dental products. As of September 30, 2024, the company has six manufacturing facilities and a dental network of over 22,000 clinics and dentists across India.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Angel One shares drop 7% in trade; here's how company fared in Q3FY25

Adani Group shares in focus; Power, Green, Energy Solutions gain up to 12%

Biocon, Marico among 5 mid-, small-cap stocks holding fort in a weak market

United Spirits plummets 5% after Hina Nagarajan set to step down as MD, CEO

Biocon extends rally, up 6% in 2 days on HSBC, Motilal Oswal 'Buy' upgrade

Topics :IPO GMPIPOsIPO allotmentIPO listing timeipo filingIPO marketIPO REVIEWshare market

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story