Quadrant Future Tek makes steady debut; lists at 29% premium on BSE

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek, a developer of advanced train control and signaling systems, made a steady debut on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Quadrant Future Tek shares listed at Rs 374 on the BSE, a premium of Rs 84 or 28.9 per cent over the issue price of Rs 290. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it debuted at Rs 370, reflecting a premium of Rs 80 or 27.5 per cent above the issue price.
Thus, the investors who received shares in the IPO earned listing gains of up to Rs 84 per share, representing a return of 29 per cent.
Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing is somewhat aligned with grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the company's shares were trading at Rs 410 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 120 or 41.38 per cent over the issue price.
The Rs 290-crore IPO was open for subscription from January 7 to January 9, 2025, with a price band of Rs 275–290 per share and a minimum lot size of 69 shares. The issue was oversubscribed 186.66 times, according to NSE data. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their category by 254.71 times, followed by retail individual investors (RIIs) at 246.94 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 132.54 times. The basis of allotment of Quadrant Future Tek IPO shares was finalised on January 10, 2025.
According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the IPO proceeds will be used for long-term working capital requirements, capital expenditure for developing an electronic interlocking system, and prepayment or repayment of working capital term loans. A portion will also be allocated to general corporate purposes.
Link Intime India acted as the IPO registrar, while Sundae Capital Advisors served as the sole book-running lead manager.
Quadrant Future Tek specialises in developing train control and signaling systems, including the KAVACH project under Indian Railways. The company also operates a specialty cable manufacturing facility with an Electron Beam Irradiation Centre, producing cables for railways' rolling stock and the naval defense sector.