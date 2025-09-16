Laxmi Dental shares jump 13% as ICICI Prudential MF buys 3% stake

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,859.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹583.7 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹302.25.

Similarly, on the BSE, Laxmi Dental shares were listed at ₹528, commanding a premium of 23.3 per cent or ₹100, as compared to its initial public offering (IPO) issue price.

Why were Laxmi Dental shares surging?

The stock was in demand after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 0.86 million equity shares on the NSE, and it acquired 0.73 million shares, representing a combined 2.91 per cent stake on BSE in Laxmi Dental.

The combined transaction was valued at around ₹48.51 crore and was executed at an average price of ₹303 apiece on the exchanges.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) offloaded a total of 1.116 million shares or 2.03 per cent stake in Laxmi Dental for ₹33.82 crore.