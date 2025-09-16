Home / Markets / News / Laxmi Dental shares jump 13% as ICICI Prudential MF buys 3% stake

Laxmi Dental shares jump 13% as ICICI Prudential MF buys 3% stake

Laxmi Dental gained after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 0.86 million equity shares on the NSE

oral health, dental check-up, dentist
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Laxmi Dental shares zoomed 13 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹342.8 per share on BSE. At 9:52 AM, Laxmi Dental’s share price was trading 12.42 per cent higher at ₹340.9 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.3 per cent at 82,028.42.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,859.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹583.7 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹302.25.
 
Laxmi Dental shares made a decent debut on January 20, 2025. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Laxmi Dental IPO listing price was ₹542 per share, reflecting a listing gain of 26.6 per cent or ₹114, as against the issue price of ₹428.
 
Similarly, on the BSE, Laxmi Dental shares were listed at ₹528, commanding a premium of 23.3 per cent or ₹100, as compared to its initial public offering (IPO) issue price.

Why were Laxmi Dental shares surging?

The stock was in demand after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 0.86 million equity shares on the NSE, and it acquired 0.73 million shares, representing a combined 2.91 per cent stake on BSE in Laxmi Dental.
 
The combined transaction was valued at around ₹48.51 crore and was executed at an average price of ₹303 apiece on the exchanges.
 
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) offloaded a total of 1.116 million shares or 2.03 per cent stake in Laxmi Dental for ₹33.82 crore.
 
After the stake sale, ADIA's holding in Laxmi Dental has come down to 1.15 per cent from 3.18 per cent. 
  Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Laxmi Dental  with a ‘Buy’ in a report dated July 14, 2025, on the back of supportive industry trends and the company’s strong potential for sustained growth. The brokerage set the target at ₹540. 
 
Over FY22–25, Laxmi Dental's revenue grew from ₹140 crore to ₹240 crore, while Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins expanded from 4 per cent to 17.5 per cent. Net profit for FY25 stood at ₹262 crore, recovering from a loss in FY22. 
 
Motilal Oswal projected a 24 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR), 48 per cent Ebitda CAGR, and 62 per cent profit after tax (PAT) CAGR over FY25–27, driven by strong traction across its three core verticals—custom labs, clear aligners, and pediatric dental products.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex picks pace, rises 330 pts; Nifty holds 25,150; M&M, Axis Bank, NTPC lead

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO booked 281x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Mukul Agrawal owned stock up 10%; ICICI Sec sees 33% upside; details here

Banks' earnings downgrades intensify amid muted FY26: Motilal Oswal

Asian Paints, Nerolac: Weak demand to hit paint cos' Q2 profit: PL Capital

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story