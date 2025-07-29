Laxmi India Finance IPO opens today: GMP up 6%; should you subscribe?

Laxmi India Finance IPO opens for public subscription: The initial public offering (IPO) of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Laxmi India Finance is set to open for public subscription today, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

At the upper end, the company aims to raise ₹254.26 crore through the offering, which comprises a fresh issue of 10.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters divesting up to 5.6 million equity shares. Notably, Laxmi India Finance has already raised ₹75.51 crore from anchor investors in the bidding that concluded on July 28.

Here are the key details of the Laxmi India Finance IPO:

Laxmi India Finance IPO price band, lot size

Laxmi India Finance has set a price band of ₹150-158 per share for the public issue. The lot size is 94 shares, allowing investors to bid for a minimum of one lot (94 shares) at ₹14,852.

A retail investor can, however, bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 1,222 shares of Laxmi India Finance IPO with an investment of ₹1,93,076. Laxmi India Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Laxmi India Finance were commanding a decent premium in the grey market ahead of the opening of their public issue. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that Laxmi India Finance shares were trading at ₹167 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9 or 5.70 per cent over the upper price band of ₹158. Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment date, listing date Laxmi India Finance IPO will remain open for subscription until Thursday, July 31, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Laxmi India Finance IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, August 1, 2025, and shares will be credited to successful allottees’ demat accounts on Monday, August 4, 2025.

The tentative listing date for Laxmi India Finance shares on the BSE and NSE is Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Laxmi India Finance IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) has been appointed as the registrar for the Laxmi India Finance IPO, while PL Capital Markets is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. Laxmi India Finance IPO objectives The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as those will go to the selling promoters. “Each Selling Shareholder will be entitled to its respective share of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting its respective proportion of the offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon,” Laxmi India Finance said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

However, Laxmi India Finance plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for the augmentation of the capital base to meet the future capital requirements towards onward lending. Should you subscribe to the Laxmi India Finance IPO? Canara Bank Securities: Subscribe for long-term Analysts at Canara Bank Securities have recommended the investors to subscribe to the Laxmi India Finance IPO for long-term gains. The analysts highlighted that the company has had robust financial performance for the past three years, where revenue has grown at a CAGR of 38 per cent from ₹129 crore to ₹245 crore, whereas profit after tax (PAT) has grown at a CAGR of 50 per cent from ₹16 crore to ₹36 crore.