Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, July 29, 2025: The Indian equity markets are likely to start on a positive note on Tuesday with GIFT Nifty futures trading 50 points higher at 24,760 at 7:58 AM.

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the ongoing US-China trade talks. South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.09 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading lower by 0.61 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.42 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices — the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite — ended at record-high closing levels, with gains of 0.02 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively, as investors gauged the US-EU trade pact.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today: Gail (India): The PSU has The PSU has reported a decline of 25.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its net profit of ₹2,369.20 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), from ₹3,182.93 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit was down 4.9 per cent from ₹2,491.76 crore in Q4 FY25. The decline in the profit can be attributed to the decline in profit before interest and tax (PBIT) in the Natural Gas marketing segment to ₹661.25 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹2,056.58 crore in the same quarter last year.

Adani Green: The company has The company has reported a surge of 60 per cent Y-o-Y in its net profit in the Q1FY26 to ₹713 crore against ₹446 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. During the quarter under review, the company's revenue from operations from power supply rose 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,312 crore, from ₹2,528 crore in Q1FY25. Adani-Total Gas: The company has Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company's consolidated net profit witnessed a decline of 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹452.15 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹696 crore reported in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 rose to ₹2,625.59 crore, marking an 11.4 per cent YoY increase from ₹2,357.02 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. : The company has reported an 8 per cent fall in its Q1FY26 net profit to ₹162 crore against ₹176 crore reported in Q1FY25. The fall came after a cut in the supply of cheaper domestically produced gas led to higher input prices. During the quarter under review, the cost of natural gas, which the firm converts into CNG for sale to automobiles and pipes to household kitchens for cooking, rose 31 per cent to ₹1,049 crore in the quarter.The company's consolidated net profit witnessed a decline of 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹452.15 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹696 crore reported in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 rose to ₹2,625.59 crore, marking an 11.4 per cent YoY increase from ₹2,357.02 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Waaree Energies: The company's The company's profit after tax (PAT) soared 92.68 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹772.89 crore in the Q1FY26 from ₹401.13 crore reported in the Q1FY25. During the quarter under review, the company's total income came at ₹4,597.18 crore, a jump of 31.48 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹3,496.41 crore reported in the Q1FY25. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 82.61 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,168.67 crore from ₹639.99 crore reported during the same period a year ago. Go Digit: The company has reported its net profit at ₹138 crore in the Q1FY26, a jump of 36.63 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹101 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, the company's gross premium written (GWP) of the general insurer rose by 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,982 crore.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender has The private sector lender has reported a 72 per cent Y-o-Y fall in net profit to ₹604 crore in the Q1FY26, weighed by higher provisions for retail loans, apart from lower income from both core and non-core operations. The bank’s net interest income (NII) dropped 14 per cent Y-o-Y during the Q1FY26 to ₹4,640 crore due to a shrinking loan book. On a sequential basis, NII was up 52 per cent. Other income was down 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,157 crore. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): The state-owned company, in partnership with BP Exploration (Alpha) and Reliance Industries (RIL), has formally signed a Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) for offshore exploration of Block GS-OSHP-2022/2, awarded under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round-IX.