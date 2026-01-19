Leadership continuity positive for ICICI Bank as provisions weigh on profit

Asset quality remains good, notwithstanding the additional provisions. The gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) are just under 1.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, with the provision coverage ratio (PCR) held at 76 per cent. Fresh slippages stood at ₹5,360 crore (up 6.4 per cent Q-o-Q and down 12 per cent Y-o-Y). The contingency buffer is unchanged at ₹13,100 crore, at about 0.9 per cent of the loan book. The credit quality in personal loans and credit cards has improved according to the management, and ICICI Bank is comfortable with the underwriting of unsecured products.