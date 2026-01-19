Sebi mulls ₹20,000 crore threshold to identify 'significant' market indices

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a Rs 20,000 crore asset threshold to identify “significant indices” that will come under the ambit of its newly notified Index Providers Regulations, 2024, as part of efforts to strengthen governance and oversight of benchmarks used by mutual funds.

In a consultation paper issued on Monday, the regulator said an index will be classified as “significant” if it is tracked or used as a benchmark by domestic mutual fund schemes with cumulative assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 20,000 crore.

Experts said that with exchange traded funds and index funds accounting for a growing share of investor assets, bringing index providers under a formal registration and regulatory framework has become critical.

The proposal also lays down a detailed methodology to calculate such AUM and has been put out for public comments until January 30.

According to the draft circular, the cumulative AUM will be computed based on the daily average AUM of mutual fund schemes for each month over the previous six months, ending June 30 and December 31 every year. In cases where a mutual fund scheme tracks multiple indices, the AUM attributable to each index will be calculated proportionately. For indices of indices, the underlying AUM will be apportioned based on respective weights.