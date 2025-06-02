Leela Hotels IPO: Schloss Bangalore shares list at 6% discount on NSE

Leela Hotels or Schloss Bangalore shares made a weak debut on Monday, June 2, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Leela Hotels share price listed at ₹406 per share on the NSE, reflecting a discount of ₹29 or 6.67 per cent over the issue price of ₹435 per share.

On the BSE , Leela Hotels shares listed at a discount of ₹28.5 or 6.5 per cent at ₹406.5 per share.

IPO listing fell short of grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Leela Hotels were trading around ₹437 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹2, or 46 per cent, over the issue price, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Leela Hotels IPO details Leela Hotels IPO is a fresh issue of 57.5 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹2,500 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoter Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings divesting 23 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore. ALSO READ: Stocks to watch today, June 2: Vi, Nykaa, IndiGo, Adani Energy, AstraZeneca Leela Hotels has set the price band of ₹413–435 per share, and a lot size of 34 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,790 to bid for one lot or 34 shares of Leela Hotels IPO (taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration). A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 442 shares, amounting to ₹1,92,270.