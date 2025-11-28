Lemon Tree rises 4% on signing of two new properties in Surat and Haridwar

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Lemon Tree Hotels shares rose 3.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹159.85 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced the signing of two new properties - Lemon Tree Hotel, Surat Airport and Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Haridwar.

At 10:18 AM, Lemon Tree’s share price was trading 2.43 per cent higher at ₹158.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 85,811.34.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,529.38 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹180.6 and 52-week low was at ₹110.55.

According to the filing, Lemon Tree Hotel, Surat Airport, shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, while Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Haridwar, will be franchised under Lemon Tree Hotels Limited. The two properties will further strengthen the company’s presence in Gujarat and Uttarakhand while catering to both business and leisure travellers with a fresh, vibrant, and value-driven experience. Lemon Tree Hotel, Surat Airport, is located in the bustling commercial hub known for its thriving textile and diamond industries. The key features of the hotel will include: 110 well-appointed rooms

A restaurant

Banquet and meeting facilities

Recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, a spa and other public areas

The Surat International Airport is approximately 1.6 km from the property, with a travel time of about 5 minutes, while Surat Railway Station is approximately 16 km away, with a travel time of about 30 minutes. The hotel is well connected by roadways for both public and private transport. Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Haridwar is located near Rajaji National Park in Shyampur, Haridwar. The hotel will feature: 60 well-appointed rooms

A restaurant

A conference hall

Recreational facilities including a fitness centre, spa, swimming pool and other public areas

The Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun, is approximately 49 kms from the hotel, while Haridwar Railway Station is around 12 kms away. The property is well connected by road through both public and private transport from major cities across India.