“We have lowered our Ebitda estimates by 4 per cent/3 per cent/8 per cent for FY26/27/28E, as we have lowered our volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) assumption by 2 percentage points and slightly trimmed margin estimates,” the brokerage said.

Volume growth seen improving from H2FY26

Dalmia’s consolidated volumes declined 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in H1FY26, impacted by the termination of its tolling arrangement with Jaiprakash Associates (JPA) in the central region and a sharper focus on profitable sales.

HDFC Securities expects growth to pick up from H2FY26, supported by a demand boost from the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut on cement and income-tax rebates, easing working-capital pressure in the trade channel after a 10 percentage-point GST cut in September 2025, and ramp-up of expanded capacity in the north-east.