Lenskart files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹2,150-cr; check key details

Lenkart IPO: Lenskart Solutions, an omnichannel eyewear retailer, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its maiden public issue. The company plans to raise ₹2,150 crore through a fresh issue of shares as part of the offering. The issue also comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 132.2 million equity shares.

According to the DRHP, Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi are the promoter selling shareholders. SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius, PI Opportunities Fund - II, Macritchie Investments, Kedaara Capital Fund II, and Alpha Wave Ventures are the investors selling shareholders.

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers. According to the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹272.6 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to set up new CoCo stores in India and ₹591.4 crore for lease/rent/license agreements related payments for our CoCo stores in India. In addition, ₹213.37 crore for investing in technology and cloud infrastructure, and ₹320 crore for Brand marketing and business promotion expenses for enhancing brand awareness. The remaining funds will be used for unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.