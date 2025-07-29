These 3 Bajaj-group stocks look weak on charts; can fall by another 16%

Here's why these 3 Bajaj-group stocks could see further downside.
Bajaj FinanceCurrent Price: ₹889 Likely Target: ₹800 Downside Risk: 10% Support: ₹850; ₹835 Resistance: ₹897; ₹929; ₹950 Bajaj Finance stock is seen trading below the 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) for the second straight trading session on Tuesday. Prior to this, the stock consistently traded below this key moving average in late December 2024.
Bajaj FinservCurrent Price: ₹1,971 Likely Target: ₹1,765 Downside Risk: 10.5% Support: ₹1,950; ₹1,888; ₹1,845 Resistance: ₹2,020; ₹2,070 Bajaj Finserv is seen testing support (₹1,950) at the super trend line on the daily scale in recent trading sessions. The stock has held this key support since the start of the calendar year 2025. However, key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly charts have witnessed negative crossovers; hence the stock may face downward pressure.
Bajaj ElectricalsCurrent Price: ₹616 Likely Target: ₹520 Downside Risk: 15.6% Support: ₹600; ₹575 Resistance: ₹661; ₹691 Bajaj Electricals stock is seen testing support at its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹618 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock back towards ₹520-odd levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹600 and ₹575 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹661; above which the major resistance stands at ₹691.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app