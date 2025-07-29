These 3 Bajaj-group stocks look weak on charts; can fall by another 16%

Technical charts show that shares of Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Electricals from the Bajaj-group companies are likely to trade with a tepid bias in the upcoming trading sessions.

premium Technical outlook on Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Electricals indicate a weak bias at these counters.