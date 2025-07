These 3 Bajaj-group stocks look weak on charts; can fall by another 16%

Here's why these 3 Bajaj-group stocks could see further downside.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance

The daily chart shows that the 100-DMA at present stands at ₹897, above which the stock is expected to counter resistance around the 20-DMA and the super trend line hurdle at ₹928 and ₹950, respectively. On the downside, Bajaj Finance stock can slip towards the 200-DMA, which also coincides with the trend line support on the weekly scale around the ₹800-mark. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹850 and ₹835 levels. 

Bajaj Finserv 
Current Price: ₹1,971 
Likely Target: ₹1,765 
Downside Risk: 10.5% 
Support: ₹1,950; ₹1,888; ₹1,845 
Resistance: ₹2,020; ₹2,070 

Bajaj Finserv is seen testing support (₹1,950) at the super trend line on the daily scale in recent trading sessions. The stock has held this key support since the start of the calendar year 2025. However, key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly charts have witnessed negative crossovers; hence the stock may face downward pressure.

Break and sustained trade below ₹1,950 levels, can drag the stock towards ₹1,765 levels, shows the weekly chart. Interim support for the stock can be expected around ₹1,888 and ₹1,845 levels. Bias at the counter is likely to remain subdued as long as the stock trades below ₹2,020 levels; above which the key resistance stands at ₹2,070. 

Bajaj Electricals 
Current Price: ₹616 
Likely Target: ₹520 
Downside Risk: 15.6% 
Support: ₹600; ₹575 
Resistance: ₹661; ₹691 

Bajaj Electricals stock is seen testing support at its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹618 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock back towards ₹520-odd levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹600 and ₹575 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹661; above which the major resistance stands at ₹691.

These 3 shares of Bajaj-group stocks could witness downward pressure in the near-term, suggests technical charts. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Electricals - are part of the Bajaj group founded by Shri Jamnalal Bajaj in the year 1926.

Recently, shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv took a sharp hit after these non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) announced their Q1 earnings. The former has shed 9 per cent in the last three trading sessions, while the latter declined 5.5 per cent in the last four days.

On the earnings front, Bajaj Finance reported a 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹4,765 crore in Q1FY26, while its net interest income also rose by 22 per cent to ₹10,227 crore. Whereas, Bajaj Finserv's consolidated net profit grew by 30 per cent YoY to ₹2,789 crore in Q1, while the total income increased by 13 per cent to ₹35,451 crore.

Bajaj Electricals is scheduled to announce its June quarter results on August 7, 2025.

Bajaj Finance
Current Price: ₹889
Likely Target: ₹800
Downside Risk: 10%
Support: ₹850; ₹835
Resistance: ₹897; ₹929; ₹950 

Bajaj Finance stock is seen trading below the 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) for the second straight trading session on Tuesday. Prior to this, the stock consistently traded below this key moving average in late December 2024.