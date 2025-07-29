Bosch rises 4%, stock up 53% from April low; balance-sheet deep dive here

Bosch Limited share price today

Shares of Bosch Limited hit a record high of ₹39,598.30; gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the largecap auto components & equipments company surpassed its previous high of ₹ 39,052 touched on October 9, 2024. It bounced back 53 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹ 25,938.20, which it had recorded on April 7, 2025.

Bosch shares turn ex-date for dividend of ₹512 per share

The board of directors of Bosch at their meeting held on May 27, 2025 recommended a final dividend of ₹512 per equity share of ₹10 each, subject to approval of shareholders. The company fixed July 29, 2025 as record date for determining entitlement of the shareholders to final dividend.

Strong March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) performance Bosch’s Q4FY25 operational numbers have been ahead of estimates primarily due to strong revenue growth. However, despite this, Profit after tax (PAT) at ₹ 550 crore was below analyst’s estimate of ₹ 580 crore due to a higher tax rate. Revenue jumped 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹ 4,910 crore, primarily driven by 14.9 per cent YoY growth in the mobility business. Margins remained stable YoY at 13.2 per cent. Annual report - Bosch Limited The Government of India’s forward-looking policies, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Design Linked Incentives (DLI), and the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), alongside a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), are truly encouraging and underpin our strategic investments in these key areas, the management said in its FY25 annual report.

Domestically, the growing affordability of the Indian middle class continues to drive demand for sophisticated automotive products and solutions. This demographic dividend, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, presents significant growth opportunities across all automotive segments. The future of mobility is increasingly software defined; transitioning from primarily mechanical systems with embedded software to intelligent connected systems that offer enhanced safety, efficiency, and user experience. The management said the company is strategically positioned to capitalize on this transformative trend with innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions.

According to media sources, the Indian government has approved a new mandate requiring all new two-wheelers - scooters, motorcycles, and bikes - to be equipped with anti-lock braking systems (ABS), regardless of engine capacity, starting January 1, 2026. This regulation extends the current requirement, which applies only to models >= 125cc, to the entire two-wheeler segment. The move aims to significantly reduce road accidents and fatalities, particularly head injuries, as two-wheelers account for a significant portion of both accidents and deaths on Indian roads. According to analysts at ICICI Securities, this will provide new opportunities for the ancillary space with annual opportunity size pegged at ~₹3,000-6,000 crore with major beneficiaries being Bosch and Endurance Technologies among others.