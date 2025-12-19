Home / Markets / News / Shriram Finance jumps 5% as MUFG set to acquire 20% stake in ₹39.6k-cr deal

Shriram Finance jumps 5% as MUFG set to acquire 20% stake in ₹39.6k-cr deal

Shriram Finance said its board has approved entering into definitive agreements with MUFG Bank Ltd for an investment of ₹39,618 crore, or about $4.4 billion

Shriram Finance, Shriram Group
Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. reversed early losses to rise nearly 5 per cent on Friday its board gave a green light to Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG) acquisition of a 20 per cent stake. 
 
The non-banking financial company's (NBFC) stock rose as much as 4.7 per cent during the day to ₹910.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4.3 per cent higher at ₹909 apiece, compared to a 0.50 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:10 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session on Friday. The counter has risen 55 per cent this year, compared to a 9.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Shriram Finance has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.68 trillion.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

MUFG to invest ₹39,618 crore in Shriram Finance 

Shriram Finance said its board has approved entering into definitive agreements with MUFG Bank Ltd for an investment of ₹39,618 crore, or about $4.4 billion, through a preferential issue of equity shares. 
 
Following the transaction, MUFG Bank will acquire a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance on a fully diluted basis, the company said after a board meeting held on Friday. The lender will sell shares at ₹840.93 per share to MUFG. 
 
Following this, the Shriram Group will continue to be the largest shareholder and promoter of India's second-largest private sector NBFC.
 
Shriram Finance said the transaction is a major milestone for the Indian financial services industry and represents the largest foreign direct investment in an Indian financial services company to date. The investment also reflects strong confidence in the fundamentals and growth potential of India’s lending and financial services sector, it added.  ALSO READ | Elara Securities sees up to 60% upside in BEML stock price; here's why 
The company said the capital infusion will enhance the NBFC's capital adequacy, strengthen its balance sheet, and provide longterm growth capital. "This collaboration is further expected to unlock synergies in technology, innovation, and customer engagement, driving sustainable growth."
 
The deal will improve access to low-cost liabilities and potentially strengthen SFL’s credit ratings while aligning governance and operational practices with global best standards, according to the statement.
 
"The entry of MUFG as a key investor reinforces global confidence in India’s financial services sector and our role as a leader within it," Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman of Shriram Finance, said in the statement. "Together, we aim to strengthen our capabilities, drive economic progress, and create meaningful impact across communities, building a future-ready institution anchored in trust and good governance."
 
Shriram Finance is one of India’s biggest retail non-banking financial entities, offering credit solutions for commercial vehicles, cars, scooters and personal loans. Its assets under management stood at ₹2.8 trillion as of September 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titan shares hit new high; rallies 22% in CY25, outperforms Sensex

Meesho shares snap four-day rally, slides 7%; stock to see more downside?

ICICI Pru AMC makes solid debut, analysts upbeat on long-term; here's why

Vodafone Idea shares rise 3% on raising ₹3,300 crore through NCDs

Niraj Cement shares soar 16%, GPT Infraprojects up 13%; Key triggers here

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyShriram GroupNBFCsNifty50

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story