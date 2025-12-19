Shriram Finance jumps 5% as MUFG set to acquire 20% stake in ₹39.6k-cr deal

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. reversed early losses to rise nearly 5 per cent on Friday its board gave a green light to Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG) acquisition of a 20 per cent stake. The non-banking financial company's (NBFC) stock rose as much as 4.7 per cent during the day to ₹910.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4.3 per cent higher at ₹909 apiece, compared to a 0.50 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:10 PM.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session on Friday. The counter has risen 55 per cent this year, compared to a 9.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Shriram Finance has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.68 trillion.

MUFG to invest ₹39,618 crore in Shriram Finance Shriram Finance said its board has approved entering into definitive agreements with MUFG Bank Ltd for an investment of ₹39,618 crore, or about $4.4 billion, through a preferential issue of equity shares. Following the transaction, MUFG Bank will acquire a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance on a fully diluted basis, the company said after a board meeting held on Friday. The lender will sell shares at ₹840.93 per share to MUFG. Following this, the Shriram Group will continue to be the largest shareholder and promoter of India's second-largest private sector NBFC.

Shriram Finance said the transaction is a major milestone for the Indian financial services industry and represents the largest foreign direct investment in an Indian financial services company to date. The investment also reflects strong confidence in the fundamentals and growth potential of India's lending and financial services sector, it added. The company said the capital infusion will enhance the NBFC's capital adequacy, strengthen its balance sheet, and provide longterm growth capital. "This collaboration is further expected to unlock synergies in technology, innovation, and customer engagement, driving sustainable growth."