Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Groww share price surges 13% as Jefferies initiates 'Buy' for 25% upside

Groww share price surges 13% as Jefferies initiates 'Buy' for 25% upside

Groww's parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures share price jumped to a three-week high on Friday. The stock price surged as Jefferies started coverage with a 'Buy' rating

Groww | Photo: Company logo

Groww share price | Photo: Company logo

SI Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Groww share price today: Groww’s parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures share price surged nearly 13 percent and extended gains to a second session on Friday. The stock price advanced 12.85 per cent to ₹162.63 apiece, the highest level since November 28.
 
Billionbrains Garage Ventures share price was trading 10.19 per cent higher at ₹158.98 apiece as of 12:05 p.m., compared to the 0.47 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.
 
So far on Friday, Groww 6.02 million shares changed hands on BSE compared to the two-week average volume of 3.26 million shares. The market-cap of Billionbrains Garage Ventures stood at ₹98,005.85 crore as of 12:09 p.m. 
 
 
Why did Groww share price rise today?
 
Groww share price surged on Friday as a global brokerage initiated coverage on the newly-listed stock with a positive view on its business outlook. Jefferies began coverage on Groww with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹180, which indicated that the stock has an upside potential of 25 per cent, according to media reports

Also Read

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 370 pts, Nifty near 25,950; Auto, oil & gas shares shine

Shriram Finance, Shriram Group

Shriram Finance jumps 5% as MUFG set to acquire 20% stake in ₹39.6k-cr deal

stock market rally, market rise

Elara Securities sees up to 60% upside in BEML stock price; here's why

energy sector

Energy stocks to gain from SHANTI Bill, says Elara Capital; top bets here

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price Today: Stock trades at 20% premium; should you book profit?

 
Jefferies expressed optimism about the growth potential of Groww’s parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures. Impressed by its massive growth in a short period of time, the brokerage compared Groww with Robinhood, an American trading application which makes trading easy and accessible, media reports said. 
Billionbrains Garage Ventures operated Groww has posted a massive growth since its launch in 2018 as it has developed a user-friendly interface and focused on reaching the youth.  
 
Groww is now a full-stack digital investment platform which provides services across stocks, mutual funds, derivatives, and loans. The company serves 98 per cent of Indian pin codes, operates 37 million demat accounts, and oversees ₹2.6 lakh crore in asset under management (AUM) through subsidiaries in broking, lending, and asset management spaces. 
 
Billionbrains Garage Ventures listed on the stock exchanges on November 12. The stock debuted at ₹114 apiece, which was 14 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹100 per share. 
 
Groww’s initial public offer saw a huge demand from investors. On the final day of the subscription, the IPO was subscribed 17.60 times. 
   
Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported that its consolidated net profit advanced 12.18 per cent to ₹471.33 on the year during the second quarter of the current financial year. Meanwhile, its revenue declined 9.8% on the year to ₹1,018.74 crore during the same period. 
 

More From This Section

stock market trading

CG Power turnaround: Culture, timing and execution behind a rare revival

jewellery, Gold

Titan shares hit new high; rallies 22% in CY25, outperforms Sensex

Meesho shares in focus

Meesho shares snap four-day rally, slides 7%; stock to see more downside?

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Pru AMC makes solid debut, analysts upbeat on long-term; here's why

Vodafone Idea share

Vodafone Idea shares rise 3% on raising ₹3,300 crore through NCDs

Topics : Groww Buzzing stocks Nifty 50 S&P BSE Sensex Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon