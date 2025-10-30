Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal, co-founder Neha may earn ₹825 cr from OFS

Lenskart plans to raise ₹7,278 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 53.5 million equity shares and offer for sale of 127.6 million equity shares.

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Lenskart IPO: The much-awaited public issue of eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions is set to open for public subscription on Friday, October 31, 2025. The company plans to raise ₹7,278 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 53.5 million equity shares and offer for sale of 127.6 million equity shares. 
 
Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi are the promoters selling shareholders. SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), Schroders Capital Private, Equity Asia Mauritius, PI Opportunities Fund - II, MacRitchie Investments, Kedaara Capital Fund II, and Alpha Wave Ventures are the investors selling shareholders.  
 
The Lenskart IPO marks a major financial milestone for founder and CEO Peyush Bansal. Through the offer-for-sale (OFS) portion, Bansal will sell part of his stake and is expected to earn around ₹785.54 crore from the sale.
 
 
The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹382 to ₹402 per share, with the issue closing on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.
 
According to the red herring prospectus, Bansal is selling 20.5 million equity shares as part of the OFS. After the IPO, his stake in Lenskart will decline from 10.28 per cent at present to 8.78 per cent. 

Additionally, Bansal's sister Neha Bansal, who is also a co-founder in the company, owns around 7 per cent stake and is offloading about 1.01 million shares for a payout of ₹39.85 crore.
 
Founded in 2008, Lenskart Solutions is a technology-focused eyewear company engaged in the design, manufacturing, branding, and retail of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹1,894.45 crore, up 24.6 per cent from ₹1,520.42 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax stood at 61.17 crore in the Q1FY26 against a loss of ₹10.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

Here are the key details of Lenskart Solutions IPO:

The company has fixed a lot size of 37. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,874 to bid for one lot of 37 shares and in multiples thereafter.
 
According to the RHP, the issue will close for bidding on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Lenskart will make its debut on the exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Monday, November 10, 2025.
 
MUFG Intime India acts as the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers. 
 
As per the RHP, Lenskart will use ₹272.6 crore from the fresh issue for setting up new company-owned stores in India and ₹591.4 crore towards lease and rental expenses for these outlets. Another ₹213.4 crore is earmarked for technology and cloud infrastructure, while ₹320.1 crore will go toward brand marketing and promotional activities. The remaining proceeds will be allocated for potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

